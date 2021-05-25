Our Opinion: In COVID response, don’t mess with success

When we first became aware of the dangers of COVID-19 in March 2020, our state was able to act nimbly and effectively, thanks to the emergency powers granted to the governor’s office. Gov. Roy Cooper was able to assess the situation and, relying on advice from state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, take quick action without having to clear his decisions through legislation, through a committee — or through the 10-member Council of State.

Some of his decisions, such as closing schools and imposing curfews on businesses, were unpopular. But they doubtlessly saved lives.

Residents of the state were happy enough with Cooper's response that they elected him to a second term last year.

In the face of this success, Republicans in the state legislature have been trying to pass bills that would hinder such effective responses in the future, requiring the governor to gain the approval of the Council of State (six of whom are Republicans) to either implement or extend emergency executive orders, the Winston-Salem Journal’s Richard Craver reported earlier this week.

“Don’t mess with success” doesn’t seem to be among the inspirational quotes hanging on their walls.