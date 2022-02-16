Our Opinion: In local food desert, an oasis finally looms

It could take a while.
But elusive and long-coveted grocery store plans may be coming to a prominent corner in downtown Greensboro.
As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported Wednesday, the grocery chain Lidl (rhymes with “needle”) has received the City Council’s blessings to buy 3.04 city-owned acres at 734 S. Elm St. near Union Square Campus and the Downtown Greenway.
The grocer apparently had the council at “hello.”
The sale was unanimously approved Tuesday night after every council member and every speaker from the floor expressed their enthusiasm for it.
Normally, the pending opening of a new grocery store isn’t front-page news. Especially an opening that isn’t expected for years.
But this one is.
The new Lidl store would provide a second grocer in a part of town that until recently had had none.
More importantly, the site in question is not simply a perk for downtown residents. A grocery store there also would benefit several nearby neighborhoods.
In fact, it will be located in a part of Greensboro that has been designated a food desert by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That means residents in that area lack easily accessible and affordable options for buying fresh foods. Greensboro is ranked among the top 10 cities in the country in food insecurity.
Significantly, this also will be a full-service, 25,000- to 36,000-square-foot store that will employ a workforce of 30 at an average starting salary of $15 an hour. And Lidl, based in Germany, is known for its low prices.
The chain shaves overhead costs by asking customers to bring their own bags. “Additionally, we display our products in custom boxes instead of replenishing and stocking item by item,” Lidl’s website says. “Our associates simply replace the boxes as needed, saving hours every week on stocking shelves.”
Downtown residents, meanwhile, have long hoped for a convenient place to buy groceries without having to leave the center city. While a co-op grocery store, Deep Roots Market, has been located at the opposite edge of downtown since 2013, a Lidl market would provide more choices and variety at the other tip of the Central Business District.
Beyond that, a store in that location could provide connective tissue between downtown and neighboring communities that have sometimes felt they were on the outside looking in as restaurants, hotels and a performing arts center were sprouting in the center city.
As for Lidl, it is a reputable company that seems to be sensitive to how comfortably its stores fit into their communities. According to its website, Lidl operates 11,200 stores in 32 countries, including an existing store in Greensboro on West Gate City Boulevard. The chain employs 310,000 workers worldwide and even has delved into mixed-use projects, including a three-year plan to build 3,000 affordable homes in London.
As always, of course, there are some asterisks.
While a local developer, Andy Zimmerman, said he supports the project, he also pointed out, in comments from the floor Tuesday night, that a mixed-use development with residences and businesses would have been preferable for the South Elm area.
But previous plans for such projects have never made it past the drawing board.
The land has at various times been targeted for a baseball stadium, a new Guilford County Schools administration building, an $80 million federal courthouse, a hotel and most recently a housing development in 2018.
Some of those notions seemed more feasible than others. Yet none of them came to pass (the baseball stadium and hotel shifted to other downtown sites).
One residential project that had seemed especially promising would have included more than 90 apartments, row houses and townhouses. Per a city requirement, 51% of the units would have had to qualify as affordable.
The City Council unanimously approved selling the property to a Triad developer. And then nothing.
So, until the first shovel of dirt is turned, it’s a good idea to remember that these things take a while and that something could change in the interim.
The sale won’t close until early next year, after which Lidl would have up to five years to build the store. That’s a long time.
So, this may or may not be the project that finally sticks at 734 S. Elm.
We’ll simply have to wait and see if this one, finally, is the charm.
But can’t you already taste the possibilities?