Our Opinion: In local food desert, an oasis finally looms

Significantly, this also will be a full-service, 25,000- to 36,000-square-foot store that will employ a workforce of 30 at an average starting salary of $15 an hour. And Lidl, based in Germany, is known for its low prices.

The chain shaves overhead costs by asking customers to bring their own bags. “Additionally, we display our products in custom boxes instead of replenishing and stocking item by item,” Lidl’s website says. “Our associates simply replace the boxes as needed, saving hours every week on stocking shelves.”

Downtown residents, meanwhile, have long hoped for a convenient place to buy groceries without having to leave the center city. While a co-op grocery store, Deep Roots Market, has been located at the opposite edge of downtown since 2013, a Lidl market would provide more choices and variety at the other tip of the Central Business District.

Beyond that, a store in that location could provide connective tissue between downtown and neighboring communities that have sometimes felt they were on the outside looking in as restaurants, hotels and a performing arts center were sprouting in the center city.