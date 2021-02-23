Our Opinion: In the line of duty

Our hearts go out to Kernersville police officer Sean Houle and his family.

Houle was shot three times with his own gun during a struggle with a High Point man early Sunday morning. Officer Houle is in critical condition at a local hospital, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported yesterday. We hope and pray for a full recovery.

The man who shot him has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He deserves the harshest punishment the courts can assign.

It’s troubling when we hear about a local police officer being injured like this. Even with the best training and skill, it’s dangerous work. The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line to maintain our safety and to maintain order in society.

In return, they deserve our respect — and our support.