Our Opinion: Invest in our schools

That last sentence is a not-so-veiled reference to contentions in Raleigh, with little to no evidence that schools are “indoctrinating” students to be anti-patriotic.

Among the ring leaders is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro, who has accused schools of teaching “anti-American” distortions. Robinson contended during a March news conference that during his campaign, he was “besieged by folks who were complaining about things their students and their children were having to learn in public schools that were contrary to their own beliefs.”

As people like Robinson, all full of vim and bluster, keep tilting at those ideological windmills, basic needs in schools go unmet.

The NCAE’s appeals to lawmakers are as a reasonable as they are urgent, among them:

Raise teacher salaries and increase pay for support staff.

Invest in safer, better-equipped and more modern buildings.

Hire more school nurses, counselors and psychologists.