Our Opinion: Invest in our schools

North Carolina taxpayers keep saying they favor increased funding for public schools.
North Carolina lawmakers keep refusing to listen.
A recent poll commissioned by the N.C. Association of Educators finds bipartisan sentiment that the state does not adequately invest in its public schools.
A majority of respondents, including 62% of Republicans, said they support increased funding for schools.
What’s more, 77% of the parents who were polled favored increased school funding.
Other surveys have reported similar support for education funding, including the conservative John Locke Foundation’s most recent Civitas Poll.
Yet, even as state lawmakers sit on a $5 billion budget surplus and are rushing to slash corporate taxes, schools in North Carolina continue to go wanting, the president of the N.C. Association of Educators said in an interview with the News & Record last week.
NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly joined three Triad teachers in the joint interview in which they affirmed their love for their profession while at the same time expressing frustration with a tin-eared legislature.
North Carolina spends 25% less per student than the national average, Walker Kelly said. Teacher salaries are $10,000 less than the national average, she said.
But when to comes to public education, the legislature has become “an echo chamber” of misconception and indifference, she said. Her fellow educators agreed.
Amy Harrison, a special education teacher in Guilford County, cited growing numbers of students in her classes (as many as 38) and dwindling support.
Kenya Donaldson, the incoming president of Guilford County Association of Educators and a 25-year veteran in the classroom, noted high attrition rates and loss of teacher assistants, reducing the ability to provide individual attention to students.
Tripp Jeffers, a history and social studies teacher in Forsyth County, said he could think of no more critical infrastructure in the state or the country than public schools.
Yet he has to fend with outdated textbooks, despite a changing curriculum.
“It’s almost as if they expect us to be magicians,” Jeffers said.
Even so, they were undaunted by the challenges of COVID.
“Our educators are going to do what they need to do,” Walker Kelly said.
Walker Kelly and the NCAE have been pressing their case in a five-month, county-by-county school tour. Their message has been both blunt and persuasive.
“Lawmakers need to prioritize schools ahead of continued tax cuts for corporations,” Walker Kelly said in a June 8 news release. “They need to pass a responsible budget, not legislation that limits our ability to teach honestly to our diverse student populations.”
That last sentence is a not-so-veiled reference to contentions in Raleigh, with little to no evidence that schools are “indoctrinating” students to be anti-patriotic.
Among the ring leaders is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro, who has accused schools of teaching “anti-American” distortions. Robinson contended during a March news conference that during his campaign, he was “besieged by folks who were complaining about things their students and their children were having to learn in public schools that were contrary to their own beliefs.”
As people like Robinson, all full of vim and bluster, keep tilting at those ideological windmills, basic needs in schools go unmet.
The NCAE’s appeals to lawmakers are as a reasonable as they are urgent, among them:
Raise teacher salaries and increase pay for support staff.
Invest in safer, better-equipped and more modern buildings.
Hire more school nurses, counselors and psychologists.
“They have dug a hole in North Carolina’s public education budget over the last 12 years, and they are not done with their shovel,” Walker Kelly said Saturday during a news conference in Greenville. “When we adjust for inflation and enrollment … we are spending 56% less on classroom supplies than we did in 2009. The state of North Carolina is funding 7,700 fewer teaching assistants than we were in 2009. Math is still math, and we don’t get creative with our math like our lawmakers do.”
Tripp Jeffers, the history teacher from Forsyth, put it well during last week’s discussion. Public schools are “the great equalizer,” he said.
They are the cornerstones of prosperous economies and safe, livable communities.
They prepare workforces, help shape character of our youth, bring together diverse cultures and enrich local neighborhoods.
Why in the world wouldn’t you provide them with the resources they need and deserve?