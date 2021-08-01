Our Opinion: Is there a grown-up in the House?

When he wrote his book “The Vanishing American Adult,” first published in 2017, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse surely didn’t have his colleagues in the U.S. House in mind. But he well could have been describing the participants in a scene we witnessed last week.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her decision to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and require masks be worn in the House, under penalty of a $500 fine, some House Republicans threw a fit. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) took to the floor and had a screaming meltdown that lasted for more than two minutes.

“We gotta wear masks?” he asked. “In the people’s house? This institution is a sham! And we should adjourn and shut this place down! … We are absolutely sick and tired of it and so are the American people.”

Roy’s tantrum was followed by a maskless march of House Republicans to the U.S. Senate side of the building, where they hoped to … accomplish what, we don’t know. Borrow some masks?