Our Opinion: It could happen here ... and it did

But as unexpected as this troubling incident was, it didn’t come out of nowhere, nor should it have been entirely unexpected. Contributing to such shootings is the easy access our country affords to firearms and the ability of pretty much anyone who wants a gun, for any reason, to get a gun.

Too much is seen through a partisan lens these days. But in this case, the more conservative among us have abetted danger by relying on gaslighting narratives and caricatures of their liberal neighbors. Liberals want to “steal our guns,” they say, distorting rational calls for gun-control legislation that respects the rights of legitimate gun owners while keeping citizens safe.

Our children are paying the price for their obstinance and their devotion to misinformed narratives.

Keeping our kids safe from bullets — or the coronavirus, for that matter — should not be a partisan issue. But it will be until we change our politics; until we take the profit motive away from politicians whose campaigns rely on NRA donations and endorsements; until we stop glorifying firearms and pretending they could be tools to stop imaginary government oppression; until we wake up from the nightmare of fear-mongering and lies that are so eagerly accepted by gullible people.

When will that be?