“I’m still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

— Elton John

“I can’t tell you why.”

— The Eagles

Most of the old Guilford County Jail building in downtown Greensboro was supposed to be a pile of dust and rubble by now.

But last time we looked, the now-empty concrete blight on the city’s skyline, built in 1975, was still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah.

And no one will tell us why. As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported Saturday, all but the first floor of the building was scheduled to be demolished this month but now the mercy killing has been delayed for, well, who knows how long?

No one will say.

Not the county attorney.

Not the sheriff.

Not the demolition contractor.

Not the general contractor.

Not members of the City Council or the county commissioners.

Eric Hilton, the county’s facilities and property management director, told the commissioners in early January that demolition would begin soon.

“The big equipment is going to roll in in a few weeks to start taking the building down,” Hilton said. “We’re going to start taking the concrete curtain walls off the exterior and then we’re going to start paring it down. … You’ll be able to see a lot in the next few weeks happen.”

Not we’re left to wonder how soon is “soon.”

Soon enough? Sooner or later?

What’s odd about all this is not the delay itself, but the Area 51-style cone of silence that surrounds it.

Nothing stokes the imagination like the lack of a straightforward answer to a straightforward question.

Could it be complications to interior demolition of the building, which must occur before massive machines start to peel away the exterior?

No, says Julie Smith, a county spokeswoman. “(N)othing encountered during the interior demolition thus far has changed the project cost or timeline,” she told the News & Record last week.

Could there be issues with portions of the building — namely, the basement and the first floor — which will remain intact as part of a new headquarters for the county Sheriff’s Office?

Remember, the renovation of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, also in downtown Greensboro, was complicated by an underground river discovered beneath its basement.

Could there be other questions about the structural integrity of the spaces in the building that would remain?

Could there be ghosts? OK, we’re joking. But some people who have worked in the current Sheriff’s Office in the crumbling old Otto Zenke building next door, which also is slated for demolition, insist that it’s haunted.)

What else could it be?

Space aliens? Buried treasure? Jimmy Hoffa?

Or simply the usual delays that seem to saddle most major downtown projects. (Consider the parking deck/hotel project between Davie and Elm streets, which has spanned more than 13 years from conceptualization to still not finished.)

The point is, when public officials don’t level with the public, rumors will fill the void. So will distrust.

The county is spending $23.9 in taxpayer money on this project, up from an original price tag of $12 million.

But no one will even explain why they won’t say why it’s taking longer.

The only consolation is the Indiana Jones-style mystery is the fact that sooner or later (OK,later), the jail will be gone.

It already has been replaced by the new downtown jail, but it remains for now, as a monument to how not to build a jail. There were blind corners, slits for windows and cramped cells.

An Illinois consultant who visited the Greensboro facility declared it a tragedy in waiting. “You’re in a scenario where, I think, people can die,’’ he said in 2006, adding that the overcrowding there was the worst he had seen in 25 years.

Now the only thing that’s held captive in what’s left of that sad, forgettable place is the facts.

At least the old building will be gone eventually. But the old habits of local leaders are another matter.