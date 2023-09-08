You may have noticed the big tents sprouting in downtown Greensboro.

The N.C. Folk Fest opens today at 5 p.m. and promises, as usual, three wall-to-wall days of music that many of us had no idea we loved.

There will be 300 acts, local, national and international, at six venues, and they will run the gamut from jazz to blues to gospel to roots rock to Creole to hip-hop to Venezuelan Appalachian Fusion to Irish step dance.

Those acts will hail from as near as Greensboro, Hillsborough and Randleman, and from as far as New Orleans, Colombia and The Netherlands.

Part of the magic of the festival is the sense of discovery it creates with its joyous, sprawling mash-up of genres and cultures.

There also will be food and drink, vendors and crafts.

The Folk Fest grew out of the National Folk Festival, which ended a successful three-year run in Greensboro in 2017, and now has become an annual tradition in its own right.

It has survived rain and heat and COVID over the years (the event was forced by the pandemic to go virtual in 2020).

And it’s back today with a packed schedule and assurances from the weatherman of cooler temperatures this weekend.

Best of all, you don’t need a degree in musicology to appreciate it. You don’t even need a ticket. It’s free (though donations will be accepted).

So come as you are (but do wear comfortable shoes). Nod your head. Tap your toes. Dance if the spirit moves you.

Odds are, it will.