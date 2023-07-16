Say what you will about its quiet concourses and modest selection of direct flights; PTI Airport is a gift that keeps on giving.

The most recent present from PTI to the Triad economy came wrapped in a bow last week: 280 new jobs that will pay an average annual wage of nearly $89,000 in a county whose average annual pay is $57,190.

Honda Aircraft Co., which is headquartered in Greensboro, plans to develop and produce an 11-seat commuter aircraft called the HondaJet 2600 here. The new business jet will complement the manufacturer’s current plane, the HondaJet Elite, which seats six.

That good news is encouraging in itself.

But when you consider other recent developments at PTI, it speaks volumes about the airport’s impressive, and expanding, role as a magnet for economic development.

Construction of a plant is well underway at PTI for Boom Supersonic, a Denver-based start-up that plans to manufacture a supersonic commercial airliner at PTI.

Then there’s Marshall Aerospace USA, a U.K.-based company that intends to hire 240 employees for a $50 million maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the airport.

Each of these recent successes validates the importance of the airport to this region.

As PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker noted in a January interview with a News & Record opinion writer, the Triad’s airport may be underrated, but it is hardly underperforming.

“This is clearly demonstrated in the fact that the airports in Raleigh and Charlotte have roughly 10 times and 40 times the amount of passenger traffic than PTI, respectively, yet the economic contribution of those airports is only two times and three times the contribution of PTI,” Baker said.

In case anyone needs reminding, Baker added, PTI employs 8,600 workers at “higher-than-average” salaries and contributes more than 10% of the Triad’s GDP.

“In aggregate,” Baker said, “the airport is the region’s fifth-largest employer.”

At that time, Baker cited “more than 10 proposed projects considering the airport.”

“It is not only a place of transportation,” he said, “but one of innovation and employment in the aerospace industry.”

As for HondaJet, it already has put down strong roots at PTI: a 133-acre campus, more than 1,500 employees and an investment of more than $245 million.

The expansion at PTI does come with incentives: up to $420,000 from the city of Greensboro, as well as a maximum of $712,820 from Guilford County and $3.43 million from the state, provided it meets certain hiring and investment goals.

But if this project goes as well as expected, the public investment will pay for itself several times over.

As for the new jet, we like its prospects.

HondaJet touts it as the first light jet capable of flying nonstop from coast to coast as well as to other continents. Honda officials say the 2600 also will be the longest-range single-pilot business plane on the market. The 2600 is also projected to generate 20% less in carbon emissions than similar jets in its class — and to consume 40% less in fuel.

Among its perks: a galley, chairs that swivel 180 degrees and the option to install a bed in the rear of the cabin.

Each jet is expected to sell for between $10 million and $12 million.

There are, of course, no sure things in any industry, much less aviation. No company that locates here is guaranteed to be here forever. Markets change. Technology evolves.

But HondaJet has a solid reputation and very strong corporate genes.

Meanwhile, thanks to foresight and planning, economic development at PTI continues to take flight.

While it’s hard to ignore jets soaring over the Urban Loop in northwest Greensboro en route to PTI’s runways, some people still have been slow to appreciate how much the airport means to the entire region’s future.

“And it’s just getting started,” Baker told the News & Record in January.

We don’t know about you, but we intend to sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.