Our Opinion: Just win, baby

The saga of Stan Kowalewski is a bigger-than-life story of a man whose obsessions overpowered his better judgment. And all too often the better judgment of others.

Time. And again.

Where to start?

Probably with the latest chapter in the bizarre story of this once well-heeled high school sports booster and coach who today finds himself in a South Carolina federal prison, where he continues to dig a deeper hole for himself.

As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds recently reported, Kowalewski, former basketball coach at Northern Guilford High School, has pleaded guilty to sending a threatening note in 2021 to a judge from his cell, where he was serving 17 years after being convicted on 22 counts related to an investment fraud scheme. The letter in question demanded that the judge grant all pending motions for Kowalewski’s compassionate release by July 2, 2021. Or else.

“If not, then we will begin to disappear the women closest to you,” the letter says. “We know where they live, work, or go to school. If you try to alert the authorities, we will know and your loved ones will disappear.”

This may sound like a line from “The Sopranos,” but it actually happened.

To make matters worse, Kowalewski tried vainly to cover the letter with a lie, telling the prison visitor who had mailed the threatening letter at his behest to cover for him with a false narrative if he were approached by FBI agents or federal marshals.

Why should this matter to us? Because Kowalewski is a living, breathing cautionary tale about our outsized passion for sports and because at least some of us aided and abetted his descent into infamy.

Kowalewski was an investment manager by trade, but he made his name in Guilford County as a high school and AAU basketball coach.

And, make no mistake, he was a winner. He seduced public schools and private schools with the promise of championships. And he delivered, at a price. In 2009, Kowalewski coached Northern Guilford to the NCHSAA Class 3-A boys basketball championship.

Two months later, the title was stripped because two of the players did not live in the school’s attendance zone. Guilford County Schools did not renew Kowalewski’s coaching contract.

But another suitor awaited.

A small, struggling private local military school whose debt was rising and enrollment was falling hired Kowalewski.

True to his record, Kowalewski built a winning program at Oak Ridge Military Academy — before resigning in 2011 amid his mounting legal problems. One of the reasons, he said, was to spend more time with his children.

Why would Oak Ridge cast its lot with a man whose reputation already was tarnished? Probably out of desperation. As the News & Record’s Taft Wireback reported in 2011, the school was $5.5 million in debt and perceived Kowalewski’s wealth and cachet with athletic talent as a way out of it.

And almost immediately, Kowalewski showed them the money.

In 2010, he donated $471,000 to Oak Ridge. The athletes on the school’s beefed-up football and basketball football programs (some of whose tuition Kowalewski paid through a charitable foundation) boosted the school’s lagging enrollment.

Some parents and former Oak Ridge cadets remained unimpressed. As they saw it, Kowalewski exemplified exactly the opposite of the school’s spit-and-polish culture and its values of honor, duty and discipline.

Athletes were coddled, Kowalewski’s critics said. Misconduct was tolerated. Trustees meddled in the day-to-day treatment of athletes in the classroom.

“They did whatever he wanted because money will move mountains,” one Oak Ridge parent said of Kowalewski’s appeal to school leaders. “All they saw was dollar signs.”

And now, more than a decade later, comes a threatening letter to a judge. For his trouble, an additional 15 months have been added to Kowalewski’s sentence.

The strangeness of it all may be surpassed only by the sadness.

The good news is that Oak Ridge Military Academy has survived. Three members of the Class of 2022 were accepted into U.S. service academies, two into West Point and one into the U.S. Air Force Academy. As for the outsized influence of sports in general, well, sometimes you still wonder how better off we are today, if at all.

But even if Stan Kowalewski seems not to have learned many lessons along the way, let’s hope we’ve learned ours.