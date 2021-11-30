Our Opinion: Justice is served in Arbery verdict

Arbery, an ex-football player and avid jogger, had fled from his pursuers for five minutes.

And he was a threat to them?

And yet, after his death, local authorities initially did nothing. Two months passed before the McMichaels and Bryan were arrested.

The local prosecutor who initially handled the case, Jackie Johnson, was indicted by a grand jury for “showing favor and affection” for Gregory McMichael, who had worked as an investigator in her office. Johnson also had discouraged local police from pursuing the case.

Johnson had possessed the same cellphone video from one of the defendants, William “Roddie” Bryan, that raised public awareness of the incident and helped to seal the prosecution’s case.

In the end, it became clear that three men made reckless assumptions that led to a tragedy. A Black man is running in the neighborhood, and, therefore, must be up to no good.

Gregory McMichael said as much in his 911 call.

“There’s a Black male running down the street,” he said.

Arbery had been seen going into a half-constructed house in the neighborhood and then leaving, empty-handed.