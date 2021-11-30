Our Opinion: Justice is served in Arbery verdict

Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered.
In a bittersweet gift to the slain man’s still-mournful family, a nearly all-white jury found Travis McMichael guilty of Arbery’s murder one day before Thanksgiving.
McMichael was one of three white men who chased and cornered the 25-year-old Black jogger in February 2020, and then took his life with three blasts of a shotgun.
Travis McMichael fired the fatal shots, but McMichael’s father, Gregory, and a neighbor of theirs, William “Roddie” Bryan, also were convicted for their roles in Arbery’s death.
Each man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison
Each also likely will stand trial again in February on federal charges.
On its surface, this verdict should have seemed a forgone conclusion.
In the coastal town of Brunswick, Ga., the three men had chased Arbery in two pickup trucks, saying they suspected him of burglary — for no good reason.
Along the way, Gregory McMichael yelled, “Stop or I’ll blow your f——-g head off!”
What would any of us have done had we been in Arbery’s shoes?
He was outnumbered 3-1 and cornered by strangers who had threatened to shoot him.
One man had a shotgun, another, a pistol.
Arbery had only his hands and legs.
And yet they were claiming self-defense?
As lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski rightly argued, “You can’t start it and claim self-defense. And they started this.”
Arbery’s death once again raises troubling questions about the volatile combination of guns, race and vigilantism in America.
One hopeful consequence of this case is that it prompted the Georgia legislature to dial back some provisions in its citizen’s arrest law, with the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican. Another is that it prodded lawmakers to pass a hate crimes statute that Kemp signed into law.
As for the outcome of the trial?
“I’m floored, floored with a capital F,” said Laura Hogue, one of Gregory McMichael’s lawyers.
What actually should floor us all, with a capital F, is that the verdict should ever have been in doubt.
Three men, barreling down a road in two pickup trucks, decide to take the law into their hands, chasing a man they suspect of burglary based on slim to nonexistent evidence.
“What’s Mr. Arbery doing?” the lead prosecutor, Dunikoski, had argued in court. “He runs away from them. And runs away from them. And runs away from them.”
Arbery, an ex-football player and avid jogger, had fled from his pursuers for five minutes.
And he was a threat to them?
And yet, after his death, local authorities initially did nothing. Two months passed before the McMichaels and Bryan were arrested.
The local prosecutor who initially handled the case, Jackie Johnson, was indicted by a grand jury for “showing favor and affection” for Gregory McMichael, who had worked as an investigator in her office. Johnson also had discouraged local police from pursuing the case.
Johnson had possessed the same cellphone video from one of the defendants, William “Roddie” Bryan, that raised public awareness of the incident and helped to seal the prosecution’s case.
In the end, it became clear that three men made reckless assumptions that led to a tragedy. A Black man is running in the neighborhood, and, therefore, must be up to no good.
Gregory McMichael said as much in his 911 call.
“There’s a Black male running down the street,” he said.
Arbery had been seen going into a half-constructed house in the neighborhood and then leaving, empty-handed.
Arbery’s death was eerily similar to the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed, Black 17-year-old who was followed and confronted by an armed man, George Zimmerman, in Sanford, Fla. Zimmerman had followed Martin as Martin walked through the neighborhood from a convenience store. During a struggle Martin was fatally shot.
And yet a jury found Zimmerman not guilty of any charges in 2013.
That’s why open-and-shut cases are not always so open and shut.
And that’s why Arbery’s family greeted the verdict with a sense of both surprise and relief.
“I never thought this day would come,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said following the verdict, “but God is good.”
Still, you never know. You never can be sure.
You can assume nothing.
You can only hope that justice will be served. And this time, thankfully, it was.