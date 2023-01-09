Our Opinion: Kids packing heat

It seems like an absurdity — like one of those TV crime series that takes a real-life situation and extrapolates it to an extreme degree for shock value.

But it really happened. A 6-year-old elementary school student in Newport News, Va., took a gun to school and shot his first-grade teacher.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon as Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner discovered the gun and tried to take it from the student. He shot her in the abdomen.

As we write, she’s reported to be in stable condition in a Virginia hospital.

Following the incident, parents rushed to the 550-student school to take their children home, where we’re sure many tears were shed and many hugs given and received. The school will be closed all this week, the school said in a statement, to give its students and families “time to heal.”

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters last week that the attack followed an “altercation” in the classroom and did not appear to be “accidental.”

That leaves us with many questions, perhaps the most urgent being: How the hell did a 6-year-old get a gun?

Beyond that, we can’t help wondering: When will it be our turn again?

As it was on Sept. 1, 2021, when 15-year-old student William Miller Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem was fatally shot by another sophomore.

As it could have been last month, when the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a firearm from a Clemmons Middle School student.

There were 46 school shootings in the U.S. last year, resulting in 36 deaths and 95 injuries, according to Education Week. It’s just a matter of time.

Yes, here we go again. Some readers moan when we point to the ease of access that Americans — children and adults — have to firearms. But we keep writing about it because such incidents keep occurring. We write about it because we cannot become innured to gun violence and accept it as normal — especially where our children are concerned. This is sick – and Second Amendment rights are no excuse for allowing it to happen.

These incidents are just one symptom of a sickness we’ve allowed to infect our society and affect our children. It’s beyond the canary in the coal mine.

Public schools in Guilford County have taken measures to help. Last fall, the school system installed touch-free body scanners at the entrances to its traditional high schools. In November a scanner at Dudley High alerted staff to a student who had a gun.

Police charged the student with felony possession of a weapon on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon.

Also, clear-carry bags are required for large school events.

That should be comforting to students and parents.

But Richneck Elementary School has metal detectors, as well as random inspections for firearms.

It was not enough.

We need to put aside the politics, put aside the pride, and fix this.

We don’t have all the answers. But we know that they don’t include continuing to starve schools of resources. They don’t include eliminating programs that teach children empathy and emotional competence under the guise of fighting “wokeness.” And they don’t include creating an all-the-time armed populace where we can trade volleys with each other while our children get caught in the crossfire.

They certainly don’t include glorifying gun possession in preparation to fight the supposed “dictatorship” that is the result of free and fair elections.

They do include giving children access to counseling. They include tightening safety measures for guns kept in homes — and harsh punishments for parents who fail. They include reasonable red-flag laws that can temporarily remove guns from risky hands.

They include a concerted effort to stop glorifying violence in American entertainment — and politics.

They’re children and they’re killing and dying.

America needs to step up for them.