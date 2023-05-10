Man bites dog, hell freezes over — and in a sudden outbreak of both sanity and human decency Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have shelved a bill that would have repealed the requirement for concealed-carry permits in the state.

Despite passing in two committees House Bill 189 has been removed from the legislative calendar..

The bill’s sponsor concedes that there weren’t enough votes in the House to withstand a certain veto by Roy Cooper.

This suggests some Republicans have a drawn a line on how far they’re willing to go in dismantling gun laws.

Not that they haven’t done plenty of damage already.

In a March override of an earlier Cooper veto, the General Assembly repealed the local handgun permit requirement only two days after the mass shooting in a Nashville Christian school claimed six victims, including three 9-year-olds.

Senate leader Phil Berger cited that vote as one of the reasons he has no interest in taking up the concealed-carry bill in his chamber.

“We’ve done away with the pistol purchase permit, which was the No. 1 goal of many of the gun-rights groups for a long period of time,” the Eden Republican told reporters. “I just don’t know if there’s a need for us to delve into additional issues dealing with guns.”

This was a wholly unexpected development, given GOP lawmakers’ irrational resistance to reasonable gun reform.

Even as one shooting after another makes headlines almost daily, Republicans here, as elsewhere, seemed determined not only to resist new gun laws, but to roll back the ones already on the books.

But, for whatever reason, this time was different.

Sponsored by Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, the concealed-carry bill stalled and then fizzled.

“There was some difference of opinion within the caucus on it, and the reality is, before that bill could become law, you would need to have all 72 votes,” House Speaker Tim Moore told WUNC FM, referring to a need for all of the chamber’s Republicans to support the bill for it to withstand a veto. I didn’t count 72 votes there, and Rep. Kidwell concurred.”

This means at least a few Republicans realize how dangerous this bill would have been.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association also opposed HB 189, which probably helped to seal its demise. Good for them, although it was disappointing that the very same organization endorsed the repeal of the handgun-permit law. (To their credit, sheriffs Danny Rogers in Guilford County and Bobby Kimbrough Forsyth did not support the repeal.)

As for the concealed-carry bill, a former Greensboro police officer, Al Stewart, firmly objected to the bill on in a letter to the editor on May 3.

“As a retired law enforcement officer, I oppose this bill and see this as a dangerous step in the wrong direction,” Stewart wrote.

Meanwhile, more shootings and more deaths.

Most recently, a gunman armed with a pistol and an AR-15-style rifle killed eight people and injured seven in a suburban shopping mall near Dallas, Texas.

Among the victims was a pair of sisters, ages 11 and 8. A 6-year-old survived his wounds but lost both of his parents and his 3-year-old brother, prompting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to do ... nothing ... about gun reform.

As of this writing, there have been 208 mass shootings so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There have been only 130 days in 2023.

So, against this backdrop of worshipful devotion to firearms (at least by those with the power to change things), you take your victories where you can get them.

But doesn’t it say something about the times we live in that we can be comforted and relieved that, at least for once, our elected leaders weren’t quite as reckless and irresponsible as they normally are?