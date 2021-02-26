Our Opinion: Leave policing to local leaders

The North Carolina General Assembly is in session — which means it’s ready once again to extend a heavy hand into decisions that are best left to local authorities.
A Senate bill filed last week would penalize cities and counties that reduce their law enforcement budgets by a degree it dislikes — by then withholding transportation and sales tax revenues by a like amount.
A city or county would not be able to freely cut its law enforcement budget by an amount more than 1% of the money it spends on other things if this bill — co-sponsored by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth — passes.
One of the bill’s primary sponsors, Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said last week that his goal was to make it more difficult for local governments to heed activist calls to “defund the police” and spend the money on social programs, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
So it’s a political decision — not one made in the pursuit of better public safety.
Our communities don’t need parental permission from Edwards, or anyone else, thank you very much. The “defund the police” movement has gained little traction in North Carolina — certainly not in Greensboro or Guilford County.
In fact, recent conversations on the City Council have involved more resources for police, not fewer, in light of a continuing rash of homicides. The 61 homicides in Greensboro in 2020 shattered the old record of 45, set the year before.
Those resources may include additional staffing, better salaries and more tools to address violent crime. At the same time, the City Council has acknowledged that the problem is much broader and deeper than law enforcement. To that end, the council is funding a neighborhood-based program, Cure Violence, which seeks to prevent violent crime at its roots. Using a national model that has worked well elsewhere, Cure Violence workers attempt to “interrupt” disputes between residents before they can start.
Also, the council has invested in a new initiative to provide support from mental health professional for police calls that require them.
After an eight-month experiment with a private company proved successful in 2020, the city decided to hire its own team of counselors.
This follows a troubling series of incidents over recent years in Greensboro and Guilford County in which police encounters with persons suffering mental heath crises have ended tragically.
One incident in particular continues to resonate. In September 2018 a homeless Greensboro man, Marcus Smith, was wandering into and out of traffic and pleading for help. After being calmed by police, who sat him in a patrol car, Smith became agitated and was bound by his hands and his feet. Not long afterward, he died.
Such emergencies are not uncommon. In 2019, Greensboro police received 3,000 calls that involved mental health crises.
Nor are the bad outcomes. Nationally, according to a Washington Post database, since 2015, police have fatally shot nearly 1,400 people with mental illnesses. Many officers have lost their careers in the wake of these incidents.
These facts aren’t meant to disparage hard-working police. We’re grateful for the work they do and would not choose to stand in their place.
But sometimes a better-trained response would be preferable. It could save lives.
In Greensboro, neither Cure Violence nor deploying mental health counselors into the field directly involves police funding but, if successful, both approaches would empower police to do their jobs more effectively.
At any rate, it is local police, local leaders and local communities that should matter most on this issue of police funding, not a blanket edict from Raleigh driven more by ideology than the facts on the ground.
And if Greensboro or any other locality did decide it should reallocate police funds to other purposes, that’s a call that it should be free to make without interference from state lawmakers.
As we’ve written before, “defund the police” is a loaded slogan that signifies many things to different people. But while some who use it mean it literally, most of its proponents simply want to reallocate money currently spent on law enforcement to social services agencies that are better equipped to deal with, for example, homeless and mentally ill people. This would free overworked police to concentrate on police work.