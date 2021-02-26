Our Opinion: Leave policing to local leaders

Nor are the bad outcomes. Nationally, according to a Washington Post database, since 2015, police have fatally shot nearly 1,400 people with mental illnesses. Many officers have lost their careers in the wake of these incidents.

These facts aren’t meant to disparage hard-working police. We’re grateful for the work they do and would not choose to stand in their place.

But sometimes a better-trained response would be preferable. It could save lives.

In Greensboro, neither Cure Violence nor deploying mental health counselors into the field directly involves police funding but, if successful, both approaches would empower police to do their jobs more effectively.

At any rate, it is local police, local leaders and local communities that should matter most on this issue of police funding, not a blanket edict from Raleigh driven more by ideology than the facts on the ground.

And if Greensboro or any other locality did decide it should reallocate police funds to other purposes, that’s a call that it should be free to make without interference from state lawmakers.