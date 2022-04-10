Our Opinion: Leave tribalism out of council election

Twenty-nine candidates have filed to run for City Council seats in Greensboro in 2022, including four for mayor.

Not one of them is listed on the Guilford County Board of Elections website as a Democrat or a Republican.

Nor will there be Democratic or Republican council primaries on May 17.

That’s because City Council elections in Greensboro are nonpartisan.

And, if we know what’s good for us, that’s how they’ll remain.

This year’s council election is squeezed onto an unusually crowded ballot.

Voters will select candidates for U.S. Senate, Congress, the state legislature, Board of County Commissioners, state appeals court judgeships, sheriff and school board.

But your City Council is much more likely to affect the quality of your day-to-day life than the others.

Trash didn’t get picked up?

Pothole needs repairing?

Tap water from your kitchen faucet smells funny and tastes strange?

Not one of those is a partisan issue.

And if any of them should arise, you call your City Council member, not your U.S. senator or state legislator.

The council is the essence of street-level politics, the basic blocking and tackling of public service.

That’s why a recent communique from the Guilford County Republican Party is both baffling and disconcerting.

At the April 19 meeting of the “Republican Speakers Forum,” council candidates will have the opportunity to address the audience over lunch at a local restaurant.

But, presumably, only if they’re Republicans.

“All Republican candidates for Greensboro City Council have been invited,” an emailed announcement reads. “They will share their thoughts on the issues that challenge our city and the citizens.”

Democrats need not apply? Or unaffiliated candidates?

That seems shortsighted, unfair and disconcerting. Is the deep partisan divide that poisons the well of national and state politics seeping into the most local of campaigns?

It would be naïve, of course, to expect a City Council election to be entirely bereft of partisan ideology.

Nor has the council always been a model of decorum. It has had its moments. (Remember the bitter fight over the White Street Landfill?)

But more often than not the members of the Greensboro City Council have been judged by constituents on what they say and do, not their party affiliation.

For the record, none of the four candidates for mayor are Republicans. According to the State Board of Elections, three are Democrats and one is unaffiliated.

Among the at-large candidates, five are Democrats, two are Republicans and three are unaffiliated.

For what that’s worth.

As for other local elected bodies, the Board of County Commissioners has traditionally been partisan (generally not to its benefit).

The Guilford County Board of Education was nonpartisan until 2013, when meddling Raleigh legislators forced the change to partisan elections.

Then-state Sen. Trudy Wade, R-Guilford (also a former commissioner and City Council member), pushed for the change, which involved no input from local voters or the school board.

Initially, both voters and the school board appeared to resist partisan bickering.

But following a national pattern fueled by orchestrated pearl-clutching on such issues as critical race theory and COVID masks, Guilford school board meetings have grown more and more contentious and ideological in recent months.

Can we please be spared such histrionics on the City Council?

For now, we’ll give the local GOP a mulligan. Surely they’ve planned follow-up sessions for Democrats and unaffiliated candidates, just in case some Republicans might (gulp) be moved to vote for one of them.

The stakes are not insignificant.

Now, as much as ever, the city needs sober, mature and visionary leadership, not political theater.

With a recent spate of economic victories, — including new Boom Supersonic and Toyota plants — opportunities for jobs and growth are more promising than they’ve been in years. The Tanger Center has been a boon for an already resurgent downtown. New development is sprouting in east Greensboro.

At the same time, the city faces a stubbornly high poverty rate, an affordable housing crisis and troubling levels of violent crime.

Finding the answers to those problems and others will pose major challenges for the new council.

And you can bet the cures to what ails us will not be found in more tribalism and partisan sniping at city hall.