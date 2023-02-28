If you saw this coming, well, forgive us if we don't believe you.

Over in Chapel Hill, the preseason No. 1 men’s basketball team in the nation is unranked and risks missing the NCAA tournament altogether after nearly winning it all last year with almost the very same team.

Pittsburgh is in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, followed by Miami, Virginia and Clemson.

No offense to the University of Pittsburgh (the Panthers are tough and talented), but this is not the natural order of things — at least not for those of us who live along Tobacco Road.

Meanwhile, among the ACC women, Carolina just beat favored Duke for a second time this year, in a hard-fought backyard tussle in Durham.

The Tar Heels on Sunday overcame a fourth-quarter deficit, denying the Blue Devils the top seed in this week’s ACC women’s tournament. That honor now goes to Notre Dame ... for the sixth time.

It has been that kind of year, when on a given night, almost anything seems possible.

So, buckle up. Over the next two weeks, who knows what’ll happen?

The only thing we do know for sure is where it will happen.

Right here, in Jim Boeheim’s favorite city in the world, stay tuned for two successive weeks of ACC tournament action.

The women’s tournament tips off today. Then the men come to town six days later. But there’s more: NCAA tournament first-round and second-round men’s tournament games are coming to Greensboro on March 17 and 19.

Beyond the showcase of skill on the court will be a showcase of skill and teamwork off of it. The Greensboro Coliseum is a first–class arena with a first-class staff that knows how to put on a show. After this week, the coliseum will have hosted the women’s tournament 23 out of the last 24 seasons seasons. Next week’s men’s tournament will be the 29th in Greensboro.

As the conference membership has expanded beyond its traditional geographical roots the men’s tournament has sprinkled new venues into the rotation: Brooklyn, Washington, Tampa and Atlanta.

But this is where it belongs.

Yes, we’re biased, but there’s no question that the ACC tournament is part of our DNA here. Like a favorite pair of slippers, it just fits.

There was a tipoff party Monday night at the coliseum to get things started.

But the real fun begins today, with a formidable women's field.

As for next week’s men’s tournament, pundits say this is a down year for the ACC. Which is what they said last year as well, until two ACC teams — Duke and Carolina — made the Final Four and faced each other in the national semifinals.

What the ACC does clearly does lack this season is a dominant team. Which means it should be wide-open field.

The stakes also will be unusually high, with a number of teams hoping that a good showing in the coliseum will earn NCAA tournament bids.

For the host city, there also will be an undercurrent of bittersweetness.

The Board of Directors of the ACC, which was founded in Greensboro, voted in September to move the conference’s corporate headquarters to Charlotte after spending nearly seven decades here.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips called the decision “transformational,” as if Charlotte were on another planet and not an hour and a half away.

Greensboro didn’t promise them the moon to stay but it came close — including an offer to rename the coliseum and to provide charter air service.

OK. Fine. It may have taken more than a year to make it official but we knew this was coming. As we’ve noted before, you don’t go shopping for a new house if you’re not looking to move.

We’re not over it, obviously. But we'e still looking forward to a very good time over the next two weeks. And beyond.

To all the visitors in town, y’all enjoy yourslves now. Make space into your plans to take in our parks and trails and fine restaurants. Take a stroll downtown. If you can, check out the Tanger Center.

As for the festivities at the coliseum, relax. We got this.

There’s no place like home.