Our Opinion: Like father, like son

The wages of local gun violence are cold and unforgiving.
The closer you look — the more you attach names and faces to the numbers — the deeper the sense of pain and tragedy.
All too often in Greensboro, the bullets claim young lives, and we are left to wonder why.
To mourn for the awful grief a family must endure, for a second time.
And to mourn for what has been lost.
What a waste. And what insanity.
Consider Nancy McLaughlin’s Jan. 20 story about a pair of unsolved shooting deaths that run in a Greensboro family.
In 1999, Gustav Sidney Brown III, 23, was fatally shot in the head in broad daylight on Reid Street in front of a suspected drug house.
“Everybody saw it happen, or nearly saw it, even Gus' brother William,” News & Record columnist Lorraine Ahearn wrote in 2001.
“A green car slowed to the curb. The driver said something through the open window, then pow-pow-pow-pow-pow and sped off.”
Twenty-three years later, his son, Gustav Sidney Brown IV, 22, was gunned down on Jan. 3, as was 20-year-old Autumn Samaria Miller. Both were killed almost instantly, police say.
The two were sitting in a car when multiple shots rang out.
The elder Brown, the father of two, never got the chance to see his younger son. He was shot and killed on March 26, 1999. Gustav Brown IV wasn’t born until that October.
And now the son has been buried beside his father.
What a sad, remarkable story.
What do you say when something like this happens? And what do you do?
Simply chalk it up to someone keeping bad company and making bad decisions?
Or somebody else’s problem?
Like it or not, this is Greensboro’s problem. And it’s Charlotte’s problem and Durham’s and Winston-Salem’s.
Even amid a pandemic, gun violence has gripped the country, even in some of the most prosperous places.
Greensboro saw 53 homicides in 2021, which actually was an improvement over the previous year, when there was a record-setting 61. But still more than the year before, when there were 45, which had been the previous record.
So, last year's downturn is a reason for hope, if not celebration.
In an interview with the News & Record’s Jamie Biggs, Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ron Glenn cited several initiatives that may have accounted for the decrease:
• Focusing on repeat offenders.
• Getting guns off the streets.
• Deploying police resources where they are needed the most — “the right parts of the city” to reduce crime.
• Connecting people who need such services to Greensboro's Behavioral Health Response Team, a good idea that proved successful in a trial run.
• Offering assistance to the city’s homeless with the Homeless Response Team.
• And redoubling efforts to get officers “into neighborhoods and working with residents," another promising approach that can breed familiarity and trust.
But this is a complex problem that also can involve gang activity, education, poverty and splintered families.
Ahearn wrote in 2001 about the memorial service for the father, Gus Brown III:
“The preacher at the funeral wondered out loud about the mystery of why these things happen. Then he gave an answer the mourners had heard before, at how many funerals for young Black men, brothers, cousins, playmates they'd known since kindergarten? Young Black men, 15 percent of Greensboro's population, and 65 percent of the homicide victims in a typical year.”
"Maybe if this gets one brother's attention," he said.
Two decades later, we’re still wondering.
For all of these hard questions there are no easy answers.
But the best start is owning this problem as a community, because sooner or later, in one way or another, it affects the whole community.
“I have met many people who are passionate about police accountability,” Greensboro Police Chief Brian James wrote in an Oct. 31 News & Record op-ed, “but I have met fewer who are as passionate about stopping the violence in our community or the demographic disparity among homicide victims in Greensboro.”
Meanwhile, a father and son are finally together, side-by-side, in funeral plots.
In a bittersweet coda to her column, Lorraine Ahearn looked in on Gus IV, then a child in an after-school program.
“… Inside the darkened 2-year-olds' class, Gus (IV) is napping, and dreaming dreams that nobody knows. He's one more boy without a father, and only the medical examiner to explain why.”