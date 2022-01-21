Our Opinion: Like father, like son

The two were sitting in a car when multiple shots rang out.

The elder Brown, the father of two, never got the chance to see his younger son. He was shot and killed on March 26, 1999. Gustav Brown IV wasn’t born until that October.

And now the son has been buried beside his father.

What a sad, remarkable story.

What do you say when something like this happens? And what do you do?

Simply chalk it up to someone keeping bad company and making bad decisions?

Or somebody else’s problem?

Like it or not, this is Greensboro’s problem. And it’s Charlotte’s problem and Durham’s and Winston-Salem’s.

Even amid a pandemic, gun violence has gripped the country, even in some of the most prosperous places.

Greensboro saw 53 homicides in 2021, which actually was an improvement over the previous year, when there was a record-setting 61. But still more than the year before, when there were 45, which had been the previous record.

So, last year's downturn is a reason for hope, if not celebration.