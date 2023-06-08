Nearly a year ago, Mark Brazil had this to say about a new Saudi, Arabia-backed professional golf tour that was dangling unprecedented paydays to lure star players:

“It’s dirty money that the regime is using to try and sports wash their reputation of being killers of a Washington Post journalist and 81 gay men,” Brazil, CEO of the foundation that puts on the local Wyndham Championship.

“Those are just some of the things we know about. What about the things we don’t know? And their disrespect of women is another thing. Who wants to be a part of that?”

Uh, apparently the PGA Tour does.

In a move no one saw coming, pro golf’s major league in America will merge with its Saudi-financed bitter rival, the ironically named LIV Golf tour.

As for his “dirty money” comment? Well, that was so 2022.

“I haven’t decided if this is a great thing or a bad thing,” Brazil told staff reporter John Dell Tuesday. “I think it’s going to be a great thing. I know there’s a lot to it and like I said, there’s a lot to unpack on this.”

A big part of what needs unpacking is the shameless capitulation of the PGA Tour.

As much sense as the deal may mean to the sport’s bottom line, it is stained with blood.

The LIV tour is financed by a government with a long record of human rights abuses, including the murder of dissidents.

In 2018, Saudi assassins detained, tortured and hacked into pieces Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. According to the CIA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew of, and in fact, approved of the murder of Khashoggi, a crime LIV’s golfers are well aware of, but have avoided as an inconvenient truth while cashing fat paychecks.

Then there was Sept. 11.

“PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed,” said Terry Strada, whose husband died in the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center that was mostly planned and carried out by Saudis.

Strada, who chairs a group called 9/11 Families United, specifically called out PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan for his stunning about-face.

“Mr. Monahan talked last summer about knowing people who lost loved ones on 9/11, then wondered aloud on national television whether LIV golfers ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour,” she said. “They do now — as does he.”

Strada’s right. In the summer of 2022, Monahan spared no words in his criticism of both LIV and the Saudis.

“I think you would have to be living under a rock to not know there are serious implications (to joining LIV),” Monahan said in an interview a year ago.

Indeed, even a prominent LIV golfer, Phil Mickelson, last year acknowledged the dark side of the upstart league, describing the Saudis as “scary motherf——— to get involved with.”

Mickleson bravely stepped forward and got paid anyway.

In a later interview, Mickelson attempted to rationalize his association with LIV as a humanitarian act.

“I’m certainly aware of what’s happened with Jamal Khashoggi, and I think it’s terrible,” Mickelson said. “I’ve also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history, and I believe that LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well. I’m excited about this opportunity, and that’s why I’m here.”

You saw the term “sports wash” earlier? That’s what this was.

And what LIV really has represented is a chance for Micklelson and others to buck the PGA Tour establishment. And to make obscene amounts of money in the process.

As for the sudden word of this week’s merger, it had been a well-kept secret, even blindsiding golfers.

“Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with,” PGA golfer Mackenzie Hughes said Tuesday.

“Never” lasted only until Tuesday.

And no matter what this deal may mean to the sport’s bottom line, it has cost the PGA Tour dearly in credibility.

But the Saudis have bottomless checking accounts and endless patience. The PGA Tour, apparently, has not nearly as much of either. In the end, its conscience could be bought for the right price.

And, hey, who needs peace of mind when you’ve got a piece of the action?