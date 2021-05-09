Our Opinion: Liz Cheney's example

But sometimes integrity and patriotism demand that we tell the truth no matter the consequences.

It will be interesting to see where North Carolina’s GOP representatives land on this matter. It will tell us a lot about who they are. And how far they’ll go in the interest of self-preservation.

Among the risks of buying into one Big Lie is the possibility of indulging in more.

The current indulgence could have been prevented, possibly, if more Republicans had joined Sen. John McCain in rejecting the birtherism lie about Barack Obama’s origins that Trump promoted. But that ship has sailed. It will take considerable effort to change its course now.

Unpleasant truths can be hard to accept and some never will. They’ll take encouragement from tall tales about how “it’s impossible for someone to lose in these five counties but still win the presidential election,” or how mysterious, invisible members of antifa were the true culprits of the Jan. 6 insurrection.