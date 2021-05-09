Our Opinion: Liz Cheney's example

Democrats must feel as if they’re in the Twilight Zone these days, cheering for the very conservative Rep. Liz Cheney for standing up to former President Trump’s Big Lie, which threatens to engulf the entire Republican Party.
Cheney, along with soulmates like Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, have won praise from liberals for standing firm against Trump’s lie that he’s the legitimate president — as well as an accompanying lie, that he and his supporters had little to do with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which wasn’t that big a deal anyway.
“Trump repeats these words now with full knowledge that exactly this type of language provoked violence on Jan. 6. And, as the Justice Department and multiple federal judges have suggested, there is good reason to believe that Trump’s language can provoke violence again,” she wrote in a Washington Post column last week.
That Cheney stands to lose her House leadership positions over her stubborn adherence to truth shows both her courage and her integrity. Anyone should find those qualities admirable, regardless of their politics.
We do sympathize with the politicians who would lose in the short term by publicly giving Cheney’s view credence. Some 70% of Republicans believe the Big Lie, according to recent polls. We can almost understand when elected officials resort to weasel words and phrases about “questions” and “voting irregularities.” It’s hard to solicit donations while telling donors, “You’ve been fooled.”
But sometimes integrity and patriotism demand that we tell the truth no matter the consequences.
It will be interesting to see where North Carolina’s GOP representatives land on this matter. It will tell us a lot about who they are. And how far they’ll go in the interest of self-preservation.
Among the risks of buying into one Big Lie is the possibility of indulging in more.
The current indulgence could have been prevented, possibly, if more Republicans had joined Sen. John McCain in rejecting the birtherism lie about Barack Obama’s origins that Trump promoted. But that ship has sailed. It will take considerable effort to change its course now.
Unpleasant truths can be hard to accept and some never will. They’ll take encouragement from tall tales about how “it’s impossible for someone to lose in these five counties but still win the presidential election,” or how mysterious, invisible members of antifa were the true culprits of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Of greater weight and reliability should be the number of Republican authorities who would like to have found voter fraud — they would love to have pleased Trump — but couldn’t, including election officials in Georgia and Arizona, Homeland Security officials and former Attorney General William Barr — despite the numerous audits conducted after the election.
The Big Lie has pushed the Arizona Republican Party to desperation, hiring an inexperienced firm to find voter fraud in Maricopa County. Their investigation carries no legal weight — it won’t change anything. But with a CEO who believed the Big Lie before his firm was hired, and reports of sloppy handling of ballots, their attempts are already tainted. No matter what they conclude, it will only make matters worse.
Those who claim that Trump supporters would surely not have instigated violence at the Capitol should familiarize themselves with the names Landon Copeland, Anthony Antonio and Danny “DJ” Rodriguez. They’re among the hundreds of self-proclaimed Trump supporters who are being charged with violent attacks on Jan. 6. Copeland is charged with several federal offenses, including assaulting officers and throwing a metal fence at law enforcement. Antonio’s attorney explained his client’s violent acts by claiming that he had “Foxitus” and “Foxmania” from watching six months of stolen election claims on Fox News. Rodriguez allegedly shocked Capitol police officer Michael Fanone with a stun gun, among other violent acts.
As for the antifa members who participated in the riot, well, they don’t seem to exist. Not one has been arrested or identified.
Such tales victimize those who believe them and set them up to believe worse.
Cheney has seen further than the 2022 election. She’d like hers to be a party grounded in principle and values, even if that means losing ground today.