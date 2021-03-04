Our Opinion: Local endowment takes a BIG step forward

Well, that was quick.
Barely out of the gates, the new self-help endowment fund for Greensboro’s Black community has raised $1 million.
This represents a third of the initial fundraising goal for the Black Investments in Greensboro, or BIG, Equity Fund, which was conceived by Black residents, primarily funded by Black residents and intended primarily to benefit Black residents of Greensboro.
Administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, the endowment was established in March 2018, but was not publicly announced until last August, having already raised more than $250,000.
Six months later, the list of individual donors now totals 96 — and is growing. This also means there’s plenty of room for more, including smaller donors.
Once the $3 million goal is reached, a 12-person steering committee will decide who gets the grants, which will be awarded in funding cycles.
The first rounds of grants will focus on small businesses, health care and the digital divide.
The idea is not to help finance one project that begins and ends within a finite time span, but to create a sustainable resource that is capable of supporting multiple projects and causes ... forever.
While some may see the concept of such a fund as innovative, actually it isn’t.
The BIG Equity Fund builds on a long historical tradition of self-philanthropy in Black communities, says Emmett Carson, founding CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and current chief operating officer of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.
Carson, keynote speaker last week during a virtual community update of the fund’s status, noted that philanthropy is deeply rooted in Black churches.
The church established many of the first Black schools and banks, he said, and helped to fund the Underground Railroad.
As a very good local example, one of only two colleges for Black women in the nation, Greensboro’s Bennett College, was born in the unfinished basement of Warnersville Methodist Episcopal Church, today known as St. Matthews United Methodist Church, in 1873.
More recently, the House of Prayer for All People, a national denomination with a sanctuary in east Greensboro, is financing a major housing and retail development in east Greensboro without one penny in taxpayer incentives.
Black fraternities and sororities also have long traditions of community service and philanthropy.
Ironically, Carson said, much of the collective spirit of giving in the Black community was lost during the gains of the civil rights movement.
Initiatives such as the BIG Equity Fund are one way to reclaim it, he said. There’s certainly a need.
In a lively address that was part history lesson, part sermon and part call to arms, Carson ticked off a litany of serious challenges, more than two centuries after runaway slaves fled in the shadows of trails and backroads in Guilford County in the quest for freedom: joblessness, food insecurity, homelessness, criminal justice and, of course, COVID, among others.
“We must return to collective Black philanthropy with a modern twist,” Carson said.
Also noteworthy in Carson’s speech and throughout the meeting was a clear acknowledgment of a need not simply to raise money, but to take principled stands.
Carson challenged the BIG Equity Fund, and more broadly, the Community Foundation and other charities, not to be neutral on moral questions.
“The way you build trust is take on the issues,” he said. “Be authentic. Raise authentic issues.”
To be clear, Carson added: “Racism is not on life support. It is alive and well.”
Also to be clear, the BIG Equity Fund does welcome support from white allies.
But the thrust of this effort has been planted and nurtured with Black hands, in the fertile, but largely untilled soil of east Greensboro.