Our Opinion: Local endowment takes a BIG step forward

Initiatives such as the BIG Equity Fund are one way to reclaim it, he said. There’s certainly a need.

In a lively address that was part history lesson, part sermon and part call to arms, Carson ticked off a litany of serious challenges, more than two centuries after runaway slaves fled in the shadows of trails and backroads in Guilford County in the quest for freedom: joblessness, food insecurity, homelessness, criminal justice and, of course, COVID, among others.

“We must return to collective Black philanthropy with a modern twist,” Carson said.

Also noteworthy in Carson’s speech and throughout the meeting was a clear acknowledgment of a need not simply to raise money, but to take principled stands.

Carson challenged the BIG Equity Fund, and more broadly, the Community Foundation and other charities, not to be neutral on moral questions.

“The way you build trust is take on the issues,” he said. “Be authentic. Raise authentic issues.”

To be clear, Carson added: “Racism is not on life support. It is alive and well.”

Also to be clear, the BIG Equity Fund does welcome support from white allies.