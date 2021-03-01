Our Opinion: Looser rules don't mean looser discipline

Optimism and communities that have learned how to share a burden allowed Gov. Roy Cooper to ease COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina last week. Though we’re not out of the woods yet, we can see the clearing from here.

But we look ahead cautiously.

“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious. People are losing their loved ones each day,” Cooper said Friday.

“We must keep up our guard. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win.

“Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so that we can continue to turn the corner and get through this.”

We agree. So let’s enjoy a bit more freedom while we maintain our vigilance. The lifting of restrictions — which follows reduced numbers of infections and deaths in the state overall — is definitely good news.

Add to that the increased availability of COVID vaccines — 80,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive in North Carolina tomorrow — and we have plenty of reasons to feel good.

And add to that the recent higher temperatures in the Triad — a nice prompt for more outdoor dining — and we’re practically giddy.