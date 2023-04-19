Beyond defying logic and common sense, the city of Greensboro’s loose-leaf collection process also costs too much and takes too long.

As the News & Record’s Kenywn Caranna reported Tuesday, the annual ritual of scooping leaves from city streets rings up a $1.5 million bill for city taxpayers, uses 39 full-time employees and temporary workers and requires 38 vehicles vacuuming leaves one pile at a time for 68,000 households.

Which makes about as much sense as trying to empty Lake Brandt with a teaspoon.

So, are city leaders finally ready to sweep this overpriced and ineffective process into the dustbin of bad ideas?

It’s too early to tell. But props to Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson for having the gumption to try.

What the city does now makes no sense, financially or logistically.

As the trucks suck leaves into massive hoses, crews with rakes work alongside them.

While this process only seems to take forever, most recently it did begin before Thanksgiving and didn’t end until around Valentine’s Day.

In the meantime leaf piles block parking spaces and could catch fire if a car does happen to park on them. Runners and walkers are often forced uncomfortably close to traffic for lack of space near the curb. Leaves blow in the wind or flow into storm drains when it rains, and can clog sewer lines. Time and nature also tend to turn colorful piles onto unsightly heaps. Alternately baked by sun and drenched by rain they often become speckled mounds of matted mush.

The fact is, piles of leaves do not belong on city streets in the first place. Chalk it up, as a city PowerPoint slide gently puts it, to a lack of “resident compliance.” According to city rules, we’re supposed to rake or blow the leaves to the edge of our lawns, not onto the pavement. But hardly anyone does.

So the leaves sit, sometimes for weeks, sometimes even months, as overworked and undermanned crews do their best to get to everyone eventually.

And taxpayers wind up spending a ton of money anyway.

Wilson (bless his heart) has suggested several changes to leaf collection that seem to make better sense:

First and foremost, ditch the vaccuum trucks.

Provide each residence with one 96-gallon yard waste container, which could be mechanically tipped and dumped into collection trucks, as garbage and recycling containers already are handled. The containers could be made available by the summer of 2024, Wilson said, and it would spare crews of the injuries they risk emptying yard waste cans by hand.

Explore the use of biodegradable bags, which could be ground into compost or mulch along with leaves and other yard waste.

Limit bags of compostable waste to 10 per week (in addition to the 96-gallon container). This would prevent landscaping companies from dumping their excess yard waste off at taxpayers’ expense.

In addition, consider plastic, reusable “leaf burritos” as an option for leaf collection.

The City Council should choose all of the above.

The city would save roughly $3.7 million over 15 years if it made the changes Wilson is proposing, staff estimates say.

And as it stands now, the processing of yard waste in Greensboro costs $300 per ton versus only $75 per ton for household garbage.

Council member Zack Matheny questioned discontinuing the vacuum trucks. “We’re talking about taking something away that our residents are used to,” he said.

We’re used to it simply because this is the way it has been done for so long. For years residents also once were used to crews riding the backs of trucks and emptying metal garbage cans by hand before automation came along.

Clearly, the current model is overdue for an overhaul.

It costs too much, it takes too long, it makes a mess and it compromises safety.

What’s not to dislike?

It’s well past time to rake it, dump it and try something new.