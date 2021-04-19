Our Opinion: Lottery gamble is paying less

In 2020, $21 million of lottery revenue paid for school bus transportation, which previously had come from the state’s general fund.

Long story short, lottery revenue is indeed now doing what it originally was not supposed to do: Replace some money that used to come from elsewhere.

Hart put it well: “The lottery was sold as icing on the cake, and over time it’s become more and more of the cake.”

Also, Westine found no correlation between increased lottery revenue and increased per-pupil spending.

This is not the concept North Carolinians were sold in the beginning.

Gov. Mike Easley, a Democrat on whose watch the lottery bill passed, had pushed hard for it. Easley said he hated to see North Carolinians spend their money on lottery tickets in neighboring states.

“We were funding the other states,” Easley told WFAE, “so I wanted to go on and get one in North Carolina.”

But Easley said he was disappointed that the original intent for how the money was to be spent has been lost in the scratch-off shuffle.

That’s why he wanted an amendment to the state constitution that forced the lottery money to be spent as originally intended, Easley said.