Our Opinion: Louisiana needs our helping hand

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 miles per hour. Striking on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — the 2005 Category 5 disaster that threatened to kill a major American city and left devastating results that lingered for years — comparisons were inevitable.
But Ida is not to be dismissed for being only the second-worst hurricane on record to strike the Gulf Coast region. It still delivered plenty of pain.
Flooding chased hundreds of residents to rooftops and attics. More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi lost power, including all of New Orleans. Rescue workers are, as we write, still pulling people to safety. It may be weeks before the power grid is repaired, officials said, and before clean water is made available to area residents. At least four deaths have been attributed to the storm, and many more fatalities are expected, a spokesperson for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
The suffering in the area is immense.
And that’s not the end of it. In the wake of the flooding of the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain, notoriously polluted by wastewater discharge and agricultural runoff, there are likely to be environmental hazards that could affect the long-term health of area residents.
Flooding is also expected in Tennessee, Ohio and other mid-Atlantic states.
President Biden met virtually with local officials on Friday and again on Monday, promising assistance from the federal government. He has mobilized 5,000 National Guardsmen and instructed the Federal Aviation Administration — it has surveillance drones — and the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security — with satellites that could help assess the damage — to assist.
“The people of Louisiana and Mississippi are resilient, but it’s times like these that we can see the power of government to meet the needs of the people and respond to the people, if the government is ready to respond. It’s our job,” Biden said.
Like it or not, he’s right. No other entity has the power to help as effectively. The “Cajun Navy,” for all the good it does, just isn’t that big.
No less tragic and closer to home, North Carolina also experienced major flooding as well as landslides in the mountains of Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties, following Tropical Storm Fred in the middle of August.
More than 20 inches of rain accumulated in some areas and led to at least five deaths. Infrastructure damages are estimated to exceed $20 million alone across the region. Many have been left homeless by the damage.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper asked Biden to issue a federal disaster declaration for the state. Biden is likely to say yes.
Our hearts go out to people suffering from these natural disasters, especially those who have no choice but to ride out the storm.
“A lot of people in New Orleans don’t have two nickels to rub together, much less go on an extended vacation,” Jody Boudreux, a tour guide and pedicab driver in the French Quarter, told NBC News.
Some were stuck despite their attempts to leave. Reports came in on Sunday of hourslong traffic jams that hindered thousands of Louisiana residents trying to flee.
The trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill that recently passed the U.S. Senate would certainly have been of service with the current crises, improving power grids and reinforcing roads and bridges. It should have been taken up years ago.
But the improvements that pass the final congressional bill are unlikely to be robust enough to mitigate the severity of climate change. More is needed.
We appreciate that many Republican legislators have taken this issue seriously and are attempting to be judicious — including our own senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — but those who have opposed the bill simply because it gives Biden a “win” are doing the country a disservice. As Biden might say, help or get out of the way.
And we appreciate Biden’s willingness to enlist the power of the federal government, even in areas in which he failed to win a majority in the 2020 election. His predecessor often seemed to condition federal support on his popularity, insisting that assistance during a disaster was “a two-way street” that required governors to “treat us well” in order to receive aid. The return to normality is reassuring.
Those moved to help, in North Carolina or on the Gulf Coast, can do so most effectively through the Red Cross: redcross.org or 800-RED-CROSS. Donations provide food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.