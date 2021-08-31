Our Opinion: Louisiana needs our helping hand

Our hearts go out to people suffering from these natural disasters, especially those who have no choice but to ride out the storm.

“A lot of people in New Orleans don’t have two nickels to rub together, much less go on an extended vacation,” Jody Boudreux, a tour guide and pedicab driver in the French Quarter, told NBC News.

Some were stuck despite their attempts to leave. Reports came in on Sunday of hourslong traffic jams that hindered thousands of Louisiana residents trying to flee.

The trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill that recently passed the U.S. Senate would certainly have been of service with the current crises, improving power grids and reinforcing roads and bridges. It should have been taken up years ago.

But the improvements that pass the final congressional bill are unlikely to be robust enough to mitigate the severity of climate change. More is needed.

We appreciate that many Republican legislators have taken this issue seriously and are attempting to be judicious — including our own senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — but those who have opposed the bill simply because it gives Biden a “win” are doing the country a disservice. As Biden might say, help or get out of the way.