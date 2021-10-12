Our Opinion: Lt gov. should resign

“There is no future for a political party that is anti-gay,” Brent Woodcox, state Senate leader Phil Berger’s senior policy counsel, tweeted. “There just isn’t a large enough constituency in this country for the attitude. The world changed. Some politicians are catching up.”

“If people don’t call him out, then we’re enabling him,” Madison Downing, a former political consultant of N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, tweeted. “We are a big tent party, or this party is not mine anymore. We should embrace every person regardless of their orientation.”

Robinson’s response to the criticism was that he “will not back down.” “I will not be silenced and I will not be bullied,” he said.

Neither will those defending the people he wants to associate with the word “filth.”

Robinson, who lives in Guilford County, objected specifically to a handful of books he found on the shelves of several school libraries that expressed what he called “transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” But that very statement reveals how necessary, how essential, it is that schools address the topic of sexuality; otherwise, it may be left to extremists like Robinson to define.