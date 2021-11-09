Our Opinion: Lumbees' long wait needs to end now

Among all the issues facing our state and our nation, many of them contentious, there’s one that has seen significant bipartisan agreement for decades, yet still hasn’t been resolved: full federal recognition for North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe. But with a little effort and luck, that could finally change.

Though North Carolina formally recognized the Lumbee Tribe in 1885, followed by partial recognition by Congress in 1956, the Lumbee have been struggling for about 130 years to achieve the status that would allow them to receive the federal services and benefits that other federally recognized American Indian tribes receive. Legislation has been introduced in Congress 29 times since 1999, but something always seems to gum up the works. A bill fell two votes short in the Senate in 1992.

We imagine this is beyond discouraging.

But the Lumbee keep trying.

Last week, the U.S. House passed a bill, 357 to 59, in favor of federal recognition. The bill was sponsored by Democrat Rep. G.K. Butterfield, with both Republican Rep. Ted Budd and Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro joining the yeas. Now, the bill goes to the Senate, where Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis have long supported Lumbee recognition. They most recently sponsored a bill recognizing the tribe in April.