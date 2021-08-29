Our Opinion: Madness in Kabul

But as we went to press, the White House was still warning that the next few days could be the most dangerous.

Thursday’s terrorist attack inevitably invites strong reactions of shock, anger and pain. But first and foremost, we should honor the military personnel who died.

“These American service members who gave their lives,” Biden said, “it’s an overused word, but it’s totally appropriate here, were heroes.”

He’s right.

We grieve with their families. It’s small comfort, but at least they sacrificed their lives trying to help others flee a repressive regime. They were serving their country and performing a mission of mercy, one that has thus far removed more than 100,000 Americans and Afghans from the threat of living under Taliban rule. It’s difficult to imagine a more noble cause.

Beyond that, this difficult time requires our patience. The exit from Afghanistan, long desired by a majority of Americans, was never going to be a clean and painless operation. Our 20 years there have been marked by chaos, loss and death. There may be more stumbling blocks along the way, but we’ve got to keep the final goal in mind: ending a long and futile engagement that has cost us too much in treasure and blood.