Our Opinion: Making the best of a bad situation

You may be familiar with the story of the residents of a modest Greensboro trailer park whose days are numbered.

Last summer, they were given ridiculously short notice by the owners that the 3-acre property on Hiatt Street, near the Lindley Park community, was being sold and they would have to leave ... to make way for new “multi-family housing units” that likely none of them would be able to afford.

Many of them were immigrant families with limited means and even fewer options for new homes.

Now, as an old ballad might put it, community leaders are trying to take a sad song and make it better.

As the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported on Monday, the nine families who have not yet moved from the Jamison Mobile Park have been given more time to leave.

Though several deadlines to move have come and gone, the developer will allow those families to remain until early summer so their children can complete the academic year without having to change schools.

“We want to cooperate as much as reasonably possible,” Marc Isaacson, the attorney for Owl’s Roost Properties, told the News & Record.