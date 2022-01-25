Our Opinion: Making the best of a bad situation

You may be familiar with the story of the residents of a modest Greensboro trailer park whose days are numbered.
Last summer, they were given ridiculously short notice by the owners that the 3-acre property on Hiatt Street, near the Lindley Park community, was being sold and they would have to leave ... to make way for new “multi-family housing units” that likely none of them would be able to afford.
Many of them were immigrant families with limited means and even fewer options for new homes.
Now, as an old ballad might put it, community leaders are trying to take a sad song and make it better.
As the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported on Monday, the nine families who have not yet moved from the Jamison Mobile Park have been given more time to leave.
Though several deadlines to move have come and gone, the developer will allow those families to remain until early summer so their children can complete the academic year without having to change schools.
“We want to cooperate as much as reasonably possible,” Marc Isaacson, the attorney for Owl’s Roost Properties, told the News & Record.
This has not always been the case. The tenants, most of whom own their homes but rented spaces in the park, were notified in July by the site’s owners, Family Properties, that they had only two months to get out.
Once that deadline had passed, the water lines would be shut off.
If that seems cold-hearted, it’s because it is. It’s also illegal. State law requires at least six months notice.
Adding to the angst and confusion of the residents was their limited command of English. Many could neither read nor understand the significance of a city sign that was posted on the property to announce an upcoming rezoning hearing.
Since that time the residents have had help holding protests and fundraisers. They had hoped against tall odds to raise enough money to buy the land for themselves.
The immigrant advocacy group Siembra NC took up their cause.
Meanwhile, the city has reached out to help.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan has had conversations with Isaacson, the developer’s attorney, as has the city’s neighborhood development director, Michelle Kennedy.
The mayor and Kennedy also have been meeting with the families.
As well they should. City leaders have talked a good game about addressing the city’s severe lack of affordable housing. Here’s an opportunity to back it up.
And the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is pitching in by “working with potential donors,” said its president and CEO, Walker Sanders.
Not that it will be easy. The demand for affordably-priced housing far exceeds the supply in Greensboro. Zoning restricts where trailer parks can be located in the city. And some communities that are attempting to revitalize don’t want trailer parks in the mix.
“If the zoning board takes land zoned for mobile home parks off the table in one area, we believe it must be added back somewhere else,” Kelly Morales, Siembra’s executive director, said in an email. “Otherwise we are simply zoning certain residents right out of being able to live in Greensboro.”
Another tough question; another dilemma.
But whatever the solution, these residents shouldn’t be marginalized. They only want what any of us wants: a stable community with caring neighbors and access to convenient transportation and good schools. Some families have lived in the mobile park for decades.
And despite its reputation as a welcoming community for immigrants, the city’s track record in safely housing them is spotty, at best. Consider the Summit-Cone apartments, where a fire claimed the lives of five children of African immigrants in 2018.
Yes, property owners have a right to sell their land. Developers have a right to develop. But this community also has a moral obligation to treat all of its residents fairly and humanely.
“I live in Lindley Park and they are my neighbors — and I get it,” said Kennedy, who is more than familiar with housing challenges as former director of the city’s day center for the homeless. “This is one of those things where the private sale of a property has far-reaching impact. We can’t upset that sale. We can’t change that.”
So here we are.
There were 18 families in the Jamison Mobile Park in 2021. Now there are nine. A closely knit community is vanishing, one small piece at a time.
The least they deserve is our compassion. And their dignity.