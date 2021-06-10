Our Opinion: Mark Meadows' muddled myths

The news this week has been littered with fallout from the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, some of which has implications for our future.

For instance, thanks to the release of newly uncovered emails submitted to a congressional committee, we’re learning more about North Carolina’s own Mark Meadows, former President Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, and his involvement in Trump’s efforts to find some way, any way, to overthrow the results of the presidential election — which included inappropriate attempts to influence the Department of Justice.

In late December 2020 and early January 2021, Meadows sent five emails to then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen asking him to examine several election fraud conspiracy theories. They included a “fantastical” theory that people in Italy used military technology and satellites to remotely switch votes from Trump to Biden, The New York Times reported.