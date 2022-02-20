Our Opinion: Masks lifted (again)

The masks are coming off — again — in Guilford County.
The Board of Health voted unanimously Thursday night to lift the county’s mask mandate, effective Feb. 27.
Local schools are all but guaranteed to follow suit. Superintendent Sharon Contreras already has indicated that she would recommend making masks optional, effective March 7, if the county ended the mandate — except on school buses, where federal rules require masks.
In fact, the Great Uncovering began to unspool across the state on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, under mounting pressure from Republican lawmakers, Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged local governments, including school boards, to end blanket mask requirements, if key metrics remain favorable.
The governor’s words closely followed the General Assembly’s approval of a bill that allows parents to opt out of school mask-wearing requirements for their children.
This is a cynical, ill-considered piece of legislation that appeals both to the weariness of the general public with the virus and insistent protests by a loud but passionate few at local school board meetings, including Guilford County’s, against mask-wearing.
House Speaker Tim Moore said the bill “is going to reaffirm that parents should be the ones making these decisions, not the government.”
Well, it shouldn’t.
Would you leave it to individual parents to decide on who does and does not get long-required (and very necessary) vaccinations to be allowed to enroll in the state’s public schools?
Make no mistake. The concerns of parents do matter. But they should have input, not the final say on public health policy that affects other people’s children as well. That should be left to public health experts.
The governor said as much at his news conference Thursday, calling the bill “unwise and irresponsible.”
“I mean, are we going to let people pick and choose the public health rules they’re going to follow,” he said.
He should veto it.
Although Democratic governors in other states have eased mask mandates, you get the impression that the governor might have been more comfortable waiting a while longer.
But the legislation already appears to have forced Cooper’s hand.
And a number of other Democratic governors already have lifted mandates, as have some North Carolina communities.
Winston-Salem will end its mask mandate on March 1 and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board will vote on masks Tuesday.
Mecklenburg County voted Wednesday to end its mask mandate, effective this week, and its school board will reconsider its mask policy this week.
Closer to home, Guilford Commissioner Carly Cooke said she was “personally very happy to see this phase coming to an end.”
Who isn’t?
When the Guilford commissioners, acting in their dual role as the county health board, rescinded the mask mandate last week, they cited a declining COVID positivity rate, as well as a decrease in hospitalizations.
Even so, there are cautionary notes.
Michael DeWitt, a data scientist and lead infectious disease modeler for Cone Health, warned last week that, among people who are entering the health system for pre-admission testing but are otherwise healthy, 5% to 7% are testing positive for COVID-19.
“That is still tremendously high,” DeWitt said. “That means if you went to a grocery store with 20 people in it, there’s above a 90% chance that somebody in there is asymptomatically infected at that moment with SARS-coV-2. So it’s very present in our community.”
And remember, we’ve passed this way before.
This is the second lifting of the mandate in Guilford County. Citing encouraging metrics, the health board voted unanimously in November of last year to end the mask requirement.
Then came delta. And omicron.
And each time we are forced to step back and mask up, the toothpaste will be harder and harder to squeeze back into the tube.
So we’ll repeat what we said then: Please remember that even if the mandate is going away, the virus is still here. People are still getting sick and dying from it.
And please bear in mind that even when the mandate ends, masks still will be required in health care and long-term care facilities, as well as on airplanes. Also, some businesses and institutions will continue to require masks to protect their workers and their customers. Please accept and respect their house rules. Or exercise your own right to take your business elsewhere.
That shouldn’t be so hard.
And, frankly, we’d all be better off, going forward, if outbreaks of decency, courtesy and goodwill became more infectious.