Our Opinion: Masks lifted (again)

Well, it shouldn’t.

Would you leave it to individual parents to decide on who does and does not get long-required (and very necessary) vaccinations to be allowed to enroll in the state’s public schools?

Make no mistake. The concerns of parents do matter. But they should have input, not the final say on public health policy that affects other people’s children as well. That should be left to public health experts.

The governor said as much at his news conference Thursday, calling the bill “unwise and irresponsible.”

“I mean, are we going to let people pick and choose the public health rules they’re going to follow,” he said.

He should veto it.

Although Democratic governors in other states have eased mask mandates, you get the impression that the governor might have been more comfortable waiting a while longer.

But the legislation already appears to have forced Cooper’s hand.

And a number of other Democratic governors already have lifted mandates, as have some North Carolina communities.