Our Opinion: Mayors' summit: Overdue and hopeful

There may have been more symbolism than substance in Monday’s summit meeting of Guilford County’s mayors.
And that may be enough for now.
The mere fact that they gathered at all was an encouraging step forward in itself.
For 55 minutes, the mayors of Greensboro, Summerfield, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden and Stokesdale joined with seven members of the Guilford County commissioners, whose chairman, Melvin “Skip” Alston, convened the virtual session.
They haven’t done this kind of thing very often. And you have to wonder why not.
After all, though their civic cultures and politics may vary, the county’s cities and towns are in many ways spokes in the same wheel.
For instance, many residents in the county’s towns commute to jobs in the cities. They share a school system, a sheriff’s office and health and social service agencies. They continue to cope with the ravages of COVID-19.
And, in one of the most significant collaborations in Triad history, many of them share a critical source of drinking water.
Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Archdale, Randleman and Randolph County draw millions of gallons of water per day from the Randleman Reservoir.
From concept to completion, the project seemed to take forever (some swear it took even longer) but it’s the reason that people in Greensboro in particular haven’t had to worry so much about rationing water during droughts in recent years.
In fact, for the four smaller towns represented at Monday’s meeting, water remains top of mind as an issue, and help from neighbors will be essential.
Which is to say, city boundaries are not as distinct in real life as they are on maps, nor should they be.
Despite our occasional backyard rivalries, we need each other. And it simply makes good sense that Guilford County’s communities should work together more often and more effectively where they can.
Sometimes, unfortunately, Guilford communities have worked against each other. Consider how High Point and Greensboro, not that long ago, would bite and scratch one another in bitter free-for-alls for potential new industries. (Thankfully, not anymore.)
To be sure, what happened Monday wasn’t Malta or the Paris accords.
In fact, much of what the mayors did was pat themselves on the back.
As the News & Record’s Dick Barron reported, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan pointed out the city’s strides in green buildings and new streetscapes.
Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes, the former longtime Guilford County sheriff, touted his town’s rethinking of its development ordinance and building of a new town hall.
Oak Ridge Mayor Ann Schneider cited new parks and sidewalks.
And Pleasant Garden Mayor Dean Maddox spoke of his town’s electric utilities, strong internet and good roads.
We wouldn’t expect so many platitudes and bouquets at future meetings. There will be disagreements.
Just recently, a proposal that the commissioners pay $7 million toward the outstanding debt on High Point’s downtown baseball stadium was aborted following fierce criticism from some corners of the county.
But as long as these debates are constructive, that’s OK.
Noticeably, High Point Mayor Jay Wagner did not attend the meeting, but that was due to a scheduling conflict with a council meeting, Alston said.
Alston also said he intends to hold another such meeting, probably later this year.
He reminded his fellow leaders as well of ongoing efforts to deal with the challenges of the coronavirus. Toward that end, a federal vaccination site that will serve the region will be coming March 10 to Four Seasons Town Centre. The site could vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week.Featuring both walk-in and drive-thru service, the site will be only one of 18 such centers planned across the country, and the only one in North Carolina. It will focus in particular on communities that are both disproportionately affected but underserved in vaccination rates and quality of health care.