Our Opinion: MEAC still owes A&T some straight answers

Here it is, the last week of July, and a basketball controversy involving a local university remains stuck in perpetual overtime.
It has been nearly five months since the N.C. A&T’ men’s basketball team was disqualified from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, which it had been one of the favorites to win, after an A&T assistant coach tested positive following league-sanctioned COVID-19 tests.
And it has been more than three months since A&T officials sent a letter to the league asking that it address the highly questionable circumstances surrounding that expulsion, based on highly suspect test results, that prompted it.
Still there has been no answer.
And, no, the U.S. Postal Service is not to blame (at least not this time). It’s the MEAC that has failed to deliver.
The positive tests, which ended the Aggies’ season and dashed their hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid, were extremely questionable — at best.
The assistant coach had tested negative for the virus daily for five consecutive days, March 6-10, in testing administered through A&T’s Student Health Center.
The coach also tested negative on a PCR, which is more accurate than an antigen test, on March 8.
Yet on March 11 at the tournament, in COVID-19 screening conducted by a company called SafeSite, the A&T assistant coach tested positive in three tests, two of which were PCRs.
Even more improbable, once A&T had returned to Greensboro, the coach was tested again on March 12, and another time on March 15, as were the entire team and coaching staff. All results were negative.
Obviously, something was wrong with this picture.
An April 8 letter to the MEAC signed by A&T Athletic Director Earl Hilton and Chancellor Harold Martin pointed out the “medical impossibility for an individual to be both infection free for the week prior to and the week immediately following the MEAC testing, and also be infected on the day of the MEAC testing.”
In addition, the letter noted the unlikelihood of a person having “three consecutive false positive COVID-19 tests absent some error or negligence … .”
It’s a valid question that still demands a straight answer. And still the MEAC isn’t providing one.
The A&T letter also requested a meeting with the MEAC’s Council of Chief Executive Officers. The league replied with dead air.
Finally, during a news conference last week about his impending retirement, MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas would only say — after being pressed — that an answer is coming “very soon,” whatever that means.
This is no way to treat a departing member of the conference, which was formed in 1970 by seven historically Black institutions, including A&T.
Effective on July 1, A&T officially joined a new league, the Big South, as it had planned to do since February of 2020.
The split from the MEAC, after 50-plus years, has in many ways been like the end of a long, (mostly) happy marriage.
Some Aggie fans wonder whether the shabby treatment by the MEAC has anything to do with A&T’s departure.
We can only hope not.
But we do know that the MEAC’s indifference is unwarranted and inexcusable. And, most of all, unfortunate.
A&T’s more than five decades in the MEAC have forged indelible traditions and memories for Aggie fans and Aggie rivals alike. It shouldn’t have had to end like this.
“It puts a sour taste in the mouth of everyone at A&T,” Aggie men’s basketball coach Will Jones said.
Even if the team fell victim to an egregious testing mistake, the damage has been done.
A&T can’t reverse what happened in March, nor does it seek to.
Hilton told the News & Record’s Joe Sirera that the university plans no legal action and has acted in good faith, despite its obvious frustrations. The university has paid the $250,000 fee required to leave the MEAC, in full and on time.
So why would an outcome that can’t be changed, in a league in which A&T no longer belongs, still matter?
Because a clear and honest accounting of what went wrong in March could prevent similar problems in the future.
Beyond being the right thing to do, such a gesture also would end A&T’s long affiliation with the MEAC on a more graceful note.
After five decades, the Aggies certainly deserve better.
As for whether “very soon” means an answer will be coming today or next week or next month, who knows?
One thing we do know for sure: Whenever it is, it will not be soon enough.