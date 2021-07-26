Our Opinion: MEAC still owes A&T some straight answers

This is no way to treat a departing member of the conference, which was formed in 1970 by seven historically Black institutions, including A&T.

Effective on July 1, A&T officially joined a new league, the Big South, as it had planned to do since February of 2020.

The split from the MEAC, after 50-plus years, has in many ways been like the end of a long, (mostly) happy marriage.

Some Aggie fans wonder whether the shabby treatment by the MEAC has anything to do with A&T’s departure.

We can only hope not.

But we do know that the MEAC’s indifference is unwarranted and inexcusable. And, most of all, unfortunate.

A&T’s more than five decades in the MEAC have forged indelible traditions and memories for Aggie fans and Aggie rivals alike. It shouldn’t have had to end like this.

“It puts a sour taste in the mouth of everyone at A&T,” Aggie men’s basketball coach Will Jones said.

Even if the team fell victim to an egregious testing mistake, the damage has been done.

A&T can’t reverse what happened in March, nor does it seek to.