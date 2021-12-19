Our Opinion: Meadows' stained legacy

The texts, sent to Meadows from legislators, pundits and even Donald Trump Jr., reveal the panic many were feeling as what some thought would be a political rally spun out of control into a violent attack on the Capitol — and on Capitol Police officers — led by Trump supporters.

Perhaps most dramatically, Trump’s son urged Meadows to plead with his father. “He’s got to condemn this s--- ASAP,” he texted, later adding, “We need an Oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Meadows’ response: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”

But it was still almost three hours before the Trump whisperer could convince Trump to intervene, praising the violent rioters even as he urged them to go home.

Meadows also stood by before Jan. 6 and watched as Trump entertained storybook strategies from crackpot lawyers like Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. Another lawyer, John Eastman, joined Trump in trying to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to subvert the Constitution by throwing out legitimate electors from seven states.