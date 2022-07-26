Our Opinion: Meanwhile, at HPU ...

Nido Qubein is a man of many words, artfully put, with ease and humor, no notes required.

He just takes the stage and sentences flow, as if he were born with a factory-installed Teleprompter.So, it’s especially noticeable when the charismatic president of High Point University has nothing to say.

And he continues, uncharacteristically, to remain silent on the issue of Mark Martin, the dean of HPU’s new law school, who has been connected, repeatedly, in news reports to Donald Trump and Jan. 6.

Qubein’s silence, as well as Martin’s, becomes more and more conspicuous as more details have emerged about the 2021 Capitol riot and Trump’s role in it.

To recap: Martin, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, has been mentioned in stories in The Washington Post and New York Times as an adviser to Trump on ways the former president could subvert the results of the 2020 election.

A July 16 Times story reported (yet again) that Martin was among those who counseled Trump about seeking the Justice Department’s involvement in Trump’s attempt to overturn the election results based on widely debunked claims of voter fraud.

The story also says that Martin’s help may have been enlisted by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, the former North Carolina congressman.

The Times story quotes a Dec. 28, 2020, memorandum by attorney William J. Olson that proposed not only using the Justice Department to give weight to Trump’s claims but to also firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

The memo to Trump adds: “I know you called Mark Martin, and that he supported filing the case.”

(Olson currently represents another supporter of Trump’s election conspiracy myths, Mark Lindell, CEO of MyPillow. And he earlier promoted the baseless nonsense that Kamala Harris could not be vice president because she wasn’t a naturally born American citizen.)

There’s more. The New York Times reported in early 2021 that Martin allegedly suggested to Trump that Vice President Mike Pence could reject Electoral College votes during the election certification process.

According to a March 29 Washington Post story, on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, Trump spoke with lawyers who supported his attempts to contest the election, “such as former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice Mark Martin and Cleta Mitchell, a veteran conservative Washington attorney who worked closely with Trump on contesting Biden’s victory in Georgia, according to the records.”

Martin spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, between 7:30-7:39 p.m., according to White House records provided to the Jan. 6 House select committee.

And as more and more facts unfold during the Jan. 6 hearings, even the reliably conservative Wall Street Journal and New York Post editorial boards have seen enough.

“No matter your views of the Jan. 6 special committee, the facts it is laying out in hearings are sobering,” The Wall Street Journal wrote last week. “The most horrifying to date came Thursday in a hearing on President Trump’s conduct as the riot raged and he sat watching TV, posting inflammatory tweets and refusing to send help.”

Meanwhile, crickets in High Point, where the university will point to Martin’s professional credentials, which we will say again, are impressive.

During his previous tenure as dean of Regent University’s law school in Virginia Beach, the school achieved a 100% first-time bar exam pass rate in 2020. He also was the youngest N.C. Supreme Court justice and N.C. Court of Appeals judge in the state’s history.But neither he nor his new employer will address the brontosaurus in the room.

“Dean Martin served admirably and honorably as Chief Justice of our State’s Supreme Court,” a university spokeswoman said when the Jan. 6-related issues were broached by the News & Record after the announcement of Martin’s hiring in June.The university may simply be hoping to ride out the storm. But for all they’ve revealed to this point, the Jan. 6 committee hearings are not over. They will resume in the fall — when a new school year begins.

That said, HPU is under no obligation to address the matter.

It is not beholden to taxpayers or the legislature or this newspaper. As a private institution it may do as it pleases.

But the reputation of the new law school, and the institution as a whole, is at stake.

The broader community has questions of its own.

And some faculty and staff say they are concerned but fear repercussions if they speak publicly.

Of course, High Point University’s most recognizable face and voice has no such fears or constraints.

But for once, it appears, even he has nothing to say.