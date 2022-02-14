Our Opinion: Meanwhile, opioids …

Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is now commonly used as an additive to other illegal drugs, such as heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine. And over time, the Pew Research Center says in a new report, it has broadened the footprint of opioid addiction, which initially involved mostly white Americans.

“While overdose death rates have increased in every major demographic group in recent years, no group has seen a bigger increase than Black men,” the report says. “As a result, Black men have overtaken American Indian or Alaska Native men and white men as the demographic group most likely to die from overdoses.”

In 2020, Black men comprised 54.1% of opioid overdose deaths, up from 17.3% in 2015. During that same time span, the deaths among White men jumped from 26.2% in 2015 to 44.2% in 2020.

“The opioid crisis has kind of fallen from the headlines because of the COVID pandemic,” state Attorney General Josh Stein told WECT-TV. “You know, justifiably, that’s the biggest health story. But because of COVID, opioids have become deadlier than ever. More people have died this year than any year in history and it’s the deadliest drug epidemic in American history.”