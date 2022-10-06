Our Opinion: Meanwhile. the flu ...

It’s that time of year — the sweet spot, really, when sunshine and mild temperatures make it appealing to be outside for a round of golf, a bike ride on the greenway trail or a gentle hike through the woods. It’s no longer hot enough to swelter and not yet cold enough to require big coats and fuzzy hats. Many find, in October, their Goldilocks zone: It’s just right.

It’s also time to think about the flu shot.

We know, we know. Haven’t we been jabbed enough?

Yes, we’ve been jabbed plenty. And for most of us, the jab has paid off, keeping us safe from the deadlier effects of COVID-19. The unvaccinated who get sick from COVID are nine times more likely to die than those who have had at least one series of vaccines, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Despite conspiracy theories that cynically promote misinformation, even after two COVID years, we know that the vaccines and their follow-up boosters work. The medical community, with its reliance on the scientific method, on checks and balances, on control groups and on documented data, is better prepared to educate us about disease than the stranger in the Target line who “did his own research.”

We’ve not heard much about influenza these last couple of years. With many U.S. and North Carolina residents masked up, washing their hands and practicing social distancing, the number of flu infections dropped significantly.

But now that we’re venturing forward again, into public settings, with family and friends, the flu once again has an opportunity to assert itself in our lives.

And the flu is more than a bad cold. It can be deadly. In the 2019-20 season, 127 North Carolinians died from flu-related causes, the N.C. Division of Public Health reported. Others experienced hospital stays or pure misery. At its worst, 7,162 cases were reported in the week that ended Feb. 8, 2020.

The number of deaths in North Carolina’s past flu seasons totaled 134 in 2018-19; 300 in 2017-18; 104 in 2016-17; five in 2015-16; 183 in 2014-15 and 86 in 2013-14.

This year could be bad — especially if we let our guard down in post-COVID freedom.

“(L)ast year we were going into flu season not knowing if flu was around or not. This year we know flu is back,” influenza specialist Richard Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis told Associated Press reporter Lauran Neergaard recently.

Australia, which is now leaving its winter and entering springtime, is often seen as a precursor of what we can expect from the flu here. The southern continent is emerging from its worst flu season in five years, according to HealthDay News.

And while the flu can, under the right circumstances, be deadly to anyone, it’s most dangerous for people 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with health problems that include heart and lung diseases.

One more jab can provide a measure of safety.

And for overachievers, the CDC also says it’s completely fine to get a flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster simultaneously.

While any flu vaccine is going to be effective, there’s a special extra-strength kind of vaccine this year for seniors, offered in three options: Fluzone High-Dose and Flublok each contain higher doses of the main anti-flu ingredient and Fluad Adjuvanted has a regular dosage, but contains a special ingredient that helps boost people’s immune responses. Seniors are advised to ask for one of these options — though if they can only locate a standard vaccine, the CDC advises they take that option rather than skip vaccination.

It’s a good idea to remember that the flu is transmitted through activities such as touching or kissing someone with the virus, or being exposed to coughing or sneezing, which can spread respiratory droplets.

So keep those masks handy. They’re still useful.

We’ve learned from COVID that a little risk prevention can go a long way toward keeping us healthy and safe from misery. Let’s continue to practice what we’ve learned.