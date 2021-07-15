Our Opinion: Medical marijuana gets GOP champions

But “purely anecdotal” includes the experiences of untold thousands of veterans.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein has also expressed concerns that the bill could open the door to recreational marijuana.

Yet he said, “I support people with genuine health needs, who can benefit from marijuana, being able to access marijuana. ... And that requires us to change the law. But we have to be incredibly careful in how that is done.”

We agree, and we believe it can be done.

All these years after the public first became aware of marijuana, it still stokes controversy. Some will insist that it serves as a gateway to more harmful drugs. Others refer to the degree to which marijuana has become normalized, used by 13% or 24% of American adults, depending on the poll, while still maintaining jobs and raising families.

But one needn’t be a supporter of recreational marijuana use to understand that using it under controlled medical supervision would be preferable to self-medicating. If it can be used safely to alleviate pain and suffering, especially among our veterans, then it should be.

The bill has to meet the approval of several Republican-led committees before reaching the full Senate. Given the support it now receives from people who had been the most resistant, if it gets that far, it deserves to pass.