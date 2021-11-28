Our Opinion: Megasite suspense

Because we have been this way before.

It is still hard to forget the mounting anticipation around this time of year in 2017, when a planned Toyota-Mazda electric car plant had seemed to be almost a lock for the megasite.

We were on the verge of a $1.6 billion investment that would employ 4,000 people. Until we weren’t.

In 2018 Toyota-Mazda officials revealed that they were going to a site near Huntsville, Ala., instead.

Even before that, in 1993, a Mercedes-Benz plant that was expected to locate in Mebane also chose Alabama.

And there are no second-place trophies in economic development.

So we’ll believe it when we see it. We’ll also cut local economic development officials some slack for not wanting to say much about the project yet. After the heartbreak of Toyota-Mazda, you’d be cautious and restrained, too.

Months after the loss of that plant, the grocery chain Publix did choose to locate a 1.8 million-square-foot, $400 million distribution center on a 350-acre site in eastern Guilford County, bringing with it as many as 1,000 jobs at an average salary of $42,000.