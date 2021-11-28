Our Opinion: Megasite suspense

As more and more strands of the story are revealed, it seems increasingly likely that the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite may finally have a tenant.
The early signs certainly are encouraging.
Up to $320 million in incentives are earmarked in the new state budget for incentives directly targeted, if needed, for a business at the megasite that would spend more than $1 billion and hire more than 1,750 workers.
As the News & Record’s Richard Barron has reported, the site’s developer has requested approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow work on the site for “an approximate 1,000-acre automotive storage battery manufacturing, production, and assembly facility.”
And Bloomberg News noted last week that Toyota is partnering with Panasonic to open an automotive battery plant at the megasite.
If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck … well is it?
It sure seems as if a long-coveted auto manufacturer is finally coming to North Carolina, and more significantly, to the Triad.
A carmaker can be especially impactful because it pays well and usually attracts related industries. Moreover, a battery plant, like an electric car plant, involves technology with a future.
So why isn’t the community giddy with excitement?
Because we have been this way before.
It is still hard to forget the mounting anticipation around this time of year in 2017, when a planned Toyota-Mazda electric car plant had seemed to be almost a lock for the megasite.
We were on the verge of a $1.6 billion investment that would employ 4,000 people. Until we weren’t.
In 2018 Toyota-Mazda officials revealed that they were going to a site near Huntsville, Ala., instead.
Even before that, in 1993, a Mercedes-Benz plant that was expected to locate in Mebane also chose Alabama.
And there are no second-place trophies in economic development.
So we’ll believe it when we see it. We’ll also cut local economic development officials some slack for not wanting to say much about the project yet. After the heartbreak of Toyota-Mazda, you’d be cautious and restrained, too.
Months after the loss of that plant, the grocery chain Publix did choose to locate a 1.8 million-square-foot, $400 million distribution center on a 350-acre site in eastern Guilford County, bringing with it as many as 1,000 jobs at an average salary of $42,000.
But the throbbing ache from the Toyota-Mazda disappointment has lingered. And Greensboro and Guilford County have still lacked a major victory in job creation and industrial recruitment for years.
Not to be premature or, for those of you who may be superstitious, to jinx this latest flirtation with success, but the fact that we’re having another conversation about a major employer is a good thing in itself. And we wouldn’t be having it if there were no megasite.
The 1,900-acre site in Randolph County was conceived and designed to be “shovel-ready” for industrial tenants, with easy highway access and water, sewer, power and rail connections.
It’s an opportunity waiting to be had.
It required one of the more significant regional collaborations in the Triad’s history. Actually, it involved more than that.
It wouldn’t have happened if not for some members of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners who took huge political risks to support the concept.
It benefited significantly from the commitment and leadership from Greensboro’s Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, especially its president, Jim Melvin.
And, as Darrell Frye, chairman of the Randolph commissioners, noted in 2019, a large cast of other partners played important roles, including the city of Greensboro, Guilford County, the N.C. Railroad, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, Randolph Community College, the Golden Leaf Foundation, the N.C. Department of Commerce, the Partnership for Economic Development, Gov. Roy Cooper and a number of state lawmakers.
“We’re doing this because this region needs jobs and it needs high-paying jobs,” Melvin told the News & Record in 2018. “This region lost 90,000 jobs net over a 12-year period starting in 1990 and you don’t fill that hole up 100 jobs at a time.”
Those relationships remain and no doubt were key factors in this latest chance for a major tenant.
Now we wait.
And yes, we know, it’s hard not to feel like Charlie Brown, squaring up again, aiming to kick the ball, hoping Lucy won’t yank it away again as she always does.
But somehow this time feels different.
Soon enough we’ll know if it is.