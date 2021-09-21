Our Opinion: Memo to ACC: There's no place like home

When the Atlantic Coast Conference asked Greensboro to make a case for keeping its headquarters here, it was, in essence, telling the city that it would have to interview to keep a job it had already held for nearly 70 years.
But you do what you have to do and hope for the best.
So city and county leaders met Sept. 8 with consultants to make their pitch.
They toured the Tanger Center. They had dinner at B. Christopher’s restaurant in the Center Pointe tower. Later in the week some of them visited the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The local hosts went into those meetings armed with history, tradition, location and eagerness to please as Greensboro’s selling points. Having the ACC here simply means more to us.
One of the local hosts was Guilford County commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, who said he is “cautiously optimistic.”
Then again, “You don’t hire a team like that just to tell (the ACC), ‘Yeah, stay here,’” Alston said of the consultants.
The visitors did seem impressed, Alston said. If only they’d tell us what they want.
“There’s nothing they can ask for that we can’t provide,” he said.
“Do they like being at Grandover? Do they want to be downtown? Do they want to be near a highway?”
We suppose sometimes things can end well even after one party tells another that it wants to see other people.
The ACC could realize what it should already know: This is where the league was born and should remain.
Then again, “It’s not you,” we can picture the ACC saying in an earnestly worded letter on official letterhead. “It’s us.”
Who knows?
In the end, when the ACC makes a final call, it will do what it wants to do.
We’ll simply remind the ACC’s leadership that, beyond the sentimental arguments, there are other facts to consider. We’ve invoked Green Bay (population: 104,068) and the Packers before as an example of a market not having to be huge to be effective, even iconic. Then there’s Canton, Ohio, where the precursor to the NFL, the American Professional Football Association, was founded in a car dealership showroom in 1920. That’s why the Pro Football Hall of Fame is in Canton, not New York.
There are similar examples within the ACC itself. For instance, neither of the perennial powerhouses associated with ACC football, Clemson and Notre Dame (which is not technically a conference member in football), is located in a metropolis. Even so, being based in Clemson, S.C., (population: 18,353) and South Bend, Ind., (population: 325,445, not a lot larger than Greensboro’s 301,094) has hindered either program’s national prominence.
Alston said that the consultants did cite three assets that matter to the ACC in a home base: diversity, education and accessibility.
Good for us. Greensboro is uncommonly diverse and is home to more colleges and universities than most cities its size. Also Guilford County is poised to make major investments in K-12 public schools.
A lack of direct flights into PTI Airport has, however, surfaced as a negative for Greensboro. But Alston said that can be addressed (And in the age of Zoom, is that nearly important as it used to be anyway?)
In addition to Greensboro being the ACC’s birthplace and the host of more ACC men’s basketball tournaments (28) than any other site, it truly treats the ACC as a valued corporate citizen. And, for all the talk lately about what the ACC has done for this city, the city has done a lot for the ACC.
It has been a stellar host of both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. When the women’s tournament tips off March 2, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum, it will mark the 22nd time in 23 years it has been here.
As for the impact of a headquarters location on a conference’s national profile and revenues, the Southeastern Conference seems perfectly happy with its headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (population: 207,235), instead of, say, Atlanta. Just sayin’.
Then there are Greensboro’s parks and greenways, restaurants, golf courses, lively downtown and vibrant arts scene.
Yes, one out-of-town writer once joked about the long lines at Biscuitville on weekend mornings. So we like sausage-and-egg biscuits around here. Sue us.
And, yes, we’ll admit to a hometown bias.
But, when we consider all the facts, we don’t believe the ACC needs to move on to move up.
As Bryan Foundation President Jim Melvin, who also met with the consultants, noted on Tuesday, random people on the street “ask me about keeping the ACC.”
Where else are you going to get that?
The ACC’s home should remain where its heart is.
And that’s right here.