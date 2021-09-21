Our Opinion: Memo to ACC: There's no place like home

When the Atlantic Coast Conference asked Greensboro to make a case for keeping its headquarters here, it was, in essence, telling the city that it would have to interview to keep a job it had already held for nearly 70 years.

But you do what you have to do and hope for the best.

So city and county leaders met Sept. 8 with consultants to make their pitch.

They toured the Tanger Center. They had dinner at B. Christopher’s restaurant in the Center Pointe tower. Later in the week some of them visited the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The local hosts went into those meetings armed with history, tradition, location and eagerness to please as Greensboro’s selling points. Having the ACC here simply means more to us.

One of the local hosts was Guilford County commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, who said he is “cautiously optimistic.”

Then again, “You don’t hire a team like that just to tell (the ACC), ‘Yeah, stay here,’” Alston said of the consultants.

The visitors did seem impressed, Alston said. If only they’d tell us what they want.

“There’s nothing they can ask for that we can’t provide,” he said.