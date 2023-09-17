State Senate leader Phil Berger makes some valid points about the town of Summerfield’s need for more affordable housing and better-managed growth.

As much as many who live in the suburban Greensboro town may wish they had the power, they can’t freeze time.

With its continued growth, Summerfield needs to evolve to meet new challenges.

The thing is, not any of this is Berger’s business. These are local issues that should be dealt with locally.

But Berger, who arguably is the most powerful politician in the state, is butting in anyway.

At issue is a proposed mixed-use development by a longtime Summerfield developer, David Couch.

“The Villages of Summerfield Farms” would include 600 apartments, as well as retail shops and other types of housing.

The Town Council opposes it, out of concerns that it will ruin the rural character of Summerfield.

So Berger, an Eden Republican who happens to have received hefty campaign contributions from Couch, is sponsoring a bill in the state Senate that would de-annex the 970 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road that Couch wants to develop — and thus enable Couch to proceed with his project despite local leaders’ objections.

The bill passed 34-10 in the Senate on Wednesday without debate. If it passes another vote on Tuesday, the measure would go to the House.

Meanwhile, the long-simmering imbroglio over what Summerfield is today and will become tomorrow has boiled over. Again.

To repeat, the question here isn’t the merit of Couch’s development or of Berger’s argument.

It’s the overreach — once more — from a Republican-controlled legislature that keeps poking its nose into local matters. Aren’t Republicans supposed to be against this kind of thing?

Berger defends the Senate’s intervention as an attempt to save Summerfield from itself. But imagine Berger’s likely reaction if a legislature controlled by Democrats tried to dictate to the town of Eden how to manage its growth.

The Senate president pro tem said in a blistering letter to Summerfield Mayor Tim Sessoms that it’s his responsibility “to step in when a local unit of government fails to take obvious and reasonable steps in the public interest.”

So, what’s to stop Berger from “stepping in” in Kernersville or Charlotte or Winston-Salem?

As BJ Barnes, a former mayor of Summerfield and a former longtime Guilford County sheriff, said Friday, Berger is setting a bad precedent.

“This bill won’t be a good thing for anybody,” Barnes, a staunch Republican, told the News & Record’s Connor McNeely. “After this, you’re going to be splitting towns apart across the state.”

Just so you know, Barnes lives fewer than 2 miles from the site of Couch’s development and fully supports it. “Affordable housing is something everybody should be for,” Barnes said.

For his part, Berger said in the letter that Summerfield’s land-use policies have hindered development of needed supplies of water and the necessary systems to treat wastewater.”

And he has a point. Summerfield isn’t what it used to be. When it incorporated in 1996 to fend off annexation from Greensboro, its population numbered 1,400. Now it’s 11,000.

At the same time, Guilford County’s affordable housing crisis is worsening. Permitting denser development in some parts of Summerfield would allow for more efficient use of land and resources.

Yet, while Berger might be on the right side of this debate, this isn’t his call to make. Nor is it the legislature’s.

Making Berger’s intrusion look even more unseemly are those campaign contributions from Couch: a total of $27,000 to Berger, and another $1,000 to Berger’s son, Phil Berger Jr., in his 2020 campaign for a state Supreme Court seat.

Though Berger’s office denies any connections between those donations and the Summerfield dispute, this is not a good look.

Here’s how local zoning and land-use matters are supposed to work: You either have the votes or you don’t. And if you don’t like local leaders’ decisions, you elect different leaders.

With his own party fighting with itself in Raleigh, Berger’s timing couldn’t be more ironic. As an overdue state budget remains stalled by some GOP legislators’ stubborn attempts to expand casino gambling and thousands are awaiting health care coverage when the state finally, if ever, expands Medicaid, lawmakers would do well to get their own houses in order.

And let Summerfield take care of Summerfield.