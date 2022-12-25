Our Opinion: Merry Christmas

Peace on Earth

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’

“Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on Earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’ ”

— Luke 2: 8-14 (NIV)

The blithest sounds

“He dressed himself ‘all in his best,’ and at last got out into the streets. The people were by this time pouring forth, as he had seen them with the Ghost of Christmas Present; and walking with his hands behind him, Scrooge regarded every one with a delighted smile. He looked so irresistibly pleasant, in a word, that three or four good-humoured fellows said, ‘Good morning, sir! A merry Christmas to you!’ And Scrooge said often afterwards, that of all the blithe sounds he had ever heard, those were the blithest in his ears.”

— “A Christmas Carol”

by Charles Dickens, 1843

It came just the same

“‘PoohPooh to the Whos!’ he was grinchishly humming.

‘They’re finding out now that no Christmas is coming!

‘They’re just waking up! I know just what they’ll do!

‘Their mouths will hang open a minute or two,

‘Then the Whos down in Whoville will all cry BooHoo!

‘That’s a noise,’ grinned the Grinch, ‘That I simply MUST hear!’

So he paused. And the Grinch put his hand to his ear.

And he did hear a sound rising over the snow.

It started in low. Then it started to grow.

But the sound wasn’t sad! Why, this sound sounded merry!

It couldn’t be so! But it WAS merry! VERY!

He stared down at Whoville! The Grinch popped his eyes!

Then he shook! What he saw was a shocking surprise!

Every Who down in Whoville, the tall and the small,

Was singing! Without any presents at all!

He HADN’T stopped Christmas from coming! IT CAME!

Somehow or other, it came just the same!

And the Grinch, with his grinch-feet ice-cold in the snow,

Stood puzzling and puzzling: ‘How could it be so?

‘It came without ribbons! It came without tags!

‘It came without packages, boxes or bags!’

And he puzzled three hours, till his puzzler was sore.

Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before!

‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store.

‘Maybe Christmas ... perhaps ... means a little bit more!’ ”

— “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss, 1957

A Hallmark moment

Charlie Brown: “Thanks for the Christmas card, Violet.”

Violet: “I didn’t send you a Christmas card, Charlie Brown.”

Charlie Brown: “Don’t you know sarcasm when you hear it?”

— “A Charlie Brown

Christmas,” 1965

Noted and quoted

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.”

— Andy Rooney

“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more.”

— Frank Cross (Bill Murray)

in “Scrooged”

“There’s a certain magic that comes with the very first snow. For when the first snow is also a Christmas snow, well, something wonderful is bound to happen.”

— Frosty the Snowman

“Yes! Yes I do! I like Christmas! I love Christmas!”

— “A Christmas Carol”

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

— Clarence, the angel in training in “It’s A Wonderful Life”

“I believe, I believe. It’s silly but I believe.”

— Susan Walker (Natalie Wood) in “Miracle on 34th Street”

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!”

— a bad Santa in “A Christmas Story”