Our Opinion: Mickey, you're more than welcome in NC

Dear Mickey and Minnie:

We hope this note finds you in good health and good spirits … though, given the latest headlines, we’d certainly understand if you’re not.

It’s a crazy world after all, isn’t it?

Who could have guessed that the day would come when the state of Florida would get so, well, Goofy on us?

But here they are, stripping Disney World of a special tax status that it has held for 55 years.

And here they are doing it, even though it will cost local governments millions.

And even though Disney attracts 50 million visitors a year, generates $75.2 billion in annual economic impact and employs more than 463,000 workers.

Was it something you said?

Well, yeah, we know, it was.

You had the nerve to question the state’s increasingly hostile rhetoric and legislation toward its LGBTQ community.

We guess you missed the memo from Gov. Ron DeSantis that while corporations, as private businesses, have a right to free speech, that only applies to free speech that agrees with his and his party’s policies.

“I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state,” the governor groused, invoking his best impression of Cruella de Vil.

What he was doing, of course, was canceling you, which Republicans say they’re against, but go figure.

We’ll bet you a month’s supply of the choicest gourmet cheeses that DeSantis wouldn’t have lifted a finger if Disney had come out in support of him.

Otherwise, just as athletes are supposed to shut up and dribble, we’re guessing you’re expected to shut up and mug with tourists … and pay your taxes (which totaled $680 million in 2021).

You may whistle while you work in the great state of Florida, but that’s about it.

No opinions for you.

So, here’s a thought:

If you should get a little restless and wonder whether the grass might be greener somewhere else … well, it is … in North Carolina.

If you and Gov. DeSantis fail to mend fences, we’ve got lots of open spaces and open minds here.

We’ve also got mountains and beaches and college basketball and the best barbecue in the universe.

Now, we’ll grant you, the climate isn’t as mild here as in Florida. But it’s relatively gentle most of the time.

And, after all, shouldn’t Snow White get to see some actual snow every once in a while?

Plus, you won’t find any stray alligators on our front stoops.

We’ll also concede to you upfront that, for all of the amenities we can offer you, we’re not perfect.

You’ve probably heard about our lieutenant governor’s hurtful rhetoric about gay people and Jews and Muslims.

But don’t mind him. He’s not reflective of most of us (though we’ll admit we still have a lot of explaining to do about how he got elected in the first place).

You’re also probably aware that we had a (thankfully former) governor who beat yours to the punch in attempting to marginalize the gay and transgender communities as a political strategy.

You may have heard of our “bathroom bill,” HB 2, which, pretty much like the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida, proposed a solution for a problem that did not exist.

You may recall that, like you folks at Disney, some corporations made their displeasure known at this attempt for a state to officially sanction discrimination.

New jobs were lost. Concerts and conferences were canceled. The NBA All-Star Game pulled out of Charlotte. College athletic events were shifted elsewhere, including NCAA tournament games.

We not only lost face nationally. We lost a lot of money.

So, despite the occasional flights of ignorance from our lieutenant governor, we’re better now.

The bathroom law was flushed.

That governor lost his bid for reelection.

The NBA and the NCAA came back.

Apple and Toyota are here. A supersonic jet manufacturer is coming to the Triad.

We’re hoping that the politicians learned a lesson.

So, in case you’re mulling your options, we like calling North Carolina home, and we think you would, too.

As for what Gov. DeSantis has done to you, no offense, guys, but we just have to say it:

What a Mickey Mouse maneuver.

Sincerely,

Your good friends in North Carolina