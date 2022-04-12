Our Opinion: More senseless violence

There’s a lot we don’t know at this point about the shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in New York City, but we do know that it feels like one more log on the fire that represents an increase in public fear and dread — one more among many factors in our country that have been going in the wrong direction.

Sixteen people were injured, 10 shot, with five in critical condition, in a shooting that occurred at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, according to the New York City fire department.

The perpetrator, at the time wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, is at large.

Reports of smoke in the subway station led some to believe that explosives devices were detonated during the shooting, but as we go to print, no active explosive devices have been found, according to New York City police.

As troubling as the incident is, it’s part of a larger trend: Shootings in New York City have risen to 296 so far this year, higher than the 260 shootings during the same time period last year, according to police statistics.

And New York City is not alone; shooting incidents are increasing across the United States. They include a gun battle in Sacramento between rival gangs that left six dead and 12 wounded on Sunday, the worst mass shooting in Sacramento history.

North Carolina is hardly immune. At least 10 people were shot last week alone in Durham, with three people who died.

In Winston-Salem, a shooting on Friday left a pregnant woman injured, and another woman was shot to death on Sunday.

In Greensboro, gun homicides and violent crimes overall are down from 2021, but shootings are still far too commonplace. And a High Point woman was injured Monday when she was caught in the middle of a rolling gunfight between people in two cars.

As tempting as it will be for some to attribute the rise in shootings to liberal policies, red cities and states are far from immune. Annual rankings of gun homicides regularly put red states — Alaska, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Montana in descending order in 2019 — at the top of the list, according to the Center for American Progress, based on numbers supplied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More importantly, it’s not a contest. Gun violence is an American problem that occurs practically wherever guns are available. It includes victims of accidental shootings and suicides,, which are also on the rise this year.

As these killings continue, our friends from around the world look at us — the only advanced nation on the planet with such a problem — and shake their heads.

Of course, guns don’t kill people. People with guns kill people, at a higher and more deadly rate than people with knives, spoons or any of the other ridiculous rhetorical stand-ins some use to defend their love of firearms and firearm culture. They’ve turned the Second Amendment into a golden idol — an idol to which some are willing to sacrifice our children.

According to Education Week, there have been 21 school shootings in the first three months of 2022. The children affected include 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, who died following a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on March 31.

Some of these killings are the result of growing crime and gang activity. But instead of debating which anti-crime policies we should adopt, maybe we should invest in all of them. A strong police presence and stringent punishment for gun abusers is in order. It’s also appropriate to fight poverty and bolster education, as well as increase resources for community organizations that can provide wholesome alternatives to gang life.

And there’s a place for commonsense gun controls, like thorough background checks, as well. Think of it as the “well-regulated” part of the amendment.

President Biden’s new rule banning sales of “ghost guns” is also welcome. “The NRA called this rule extreme,” he said at a Rose Garden ceremony on Monday. “Is it extreme to protect police officers? Is it extreme to protect our children? Extreme to keep guns out of the hands of people who couldn’t even pass a background check?”

It’s not. What is extreme is the love affair some Americans have with deadly weapons. The Second Amendment is important and worthy of respect. But it shouldn’t be a mutual suicide pact.