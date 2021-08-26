Our Opinion: Mortgage-lending study is disconcerting

If home ownership is a doorway to wealth in this country, not everyone has a key.
In a revealing, apples-to-apples comparison of mortgage loan applications in the Greensboro-High Point area, Black and Latino applicants were denied at roughly twice the rate of white applicants, a new analysis finds.
According to analysis by the New York City reporting nonprofit The Markup, Black borrowers in this metro region (which includes Guilford, Rockingham and Randolph countries) are 1.8 times more likely to be denied loans than white ones. Latino borrowers were 2.7 times more likely to be turned down.
These disparities are hardly unique.
In fact, they’re just as bad in Raleigh-Cary (a 3.4% rejection rate for whites versus 8.8% for Black applicants and 8.2% for Latinos). And in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, where 4.7% of whites were denied home loans versus 10.3% of Black borrowers.
Overall, the study involved 17 million applications filed in 2019 and compared borrowers with similar financial profiles. It found racial disparities in 89 metro areas in every region of the country, some much worse than here.
This matters not only as a question of right versus wrong; it also has broader implications for economic disparity in the country.
Home ownership traditionally has been a foundation for building wealth for Americans — wealth that often has been passed on for generations. Yet one of the major drivers for today’s racial wealth gap was once codified as federal policy — and it was called redlining.
The federal Home Owners Loan Corp. discouraged lenders from approving loans in communities with high Black and immigrant populations by literally drawing red lines around them. At the same time, the people who lived in those communities were painted by those lines into a corner. Widespread segregation prevented them from moving elsewhere.
Adding insult to that injury, Black veterans of World War II were denied the opportunities that white veterans received through the G.I. Bill to buy homes in federally subsidized suburban communities. The federal assistance was provided on the condition that developers in certain communities not sell to African Americans.
Lenders have taken issue with the report, noting that it didn’t take into consideration credit scores, which are removed from public data by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Yet it’s impossible to ignore the troubling patterns.
“It is still a practice where these banks are drawing maps on where they will or will not make loans,” UNC-Chapel Hill law professor Kathryn Sabbeth told the News & Record’s Richard Barron. “And the drawing of these maps is racial, there’s no denying that.”
How to address the problem?
First, acknowledge that there is a problem.
Then enforce the fair housing laws that already are on the books.
Then reexamine processes and policies that may be unfair to applicants of color. And, no, this is not to suggest that lenders should be forced to make risky loans.
This is to suggest that they reconsider factors that should be a part of loan evaluations.
For instance, if late rent and utility payments are considered negatives, then shouldn’t a history of paying those bills on time be considered a positive? In one encouraging development, the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, has begun to include rent payments in its evaluation of loan applications.
Finally, do something to help relieve the onerous burden of student loan debt, which disproportionately affects Black students.
As David Kolosieke of Habitat for Humanity in Greater Greensboro told the News & Record, there’s no small irony in the fact that an attempt to work hard, get a degree and become productive and prosperous should be rewarded with years of interest and debt and a roadblock to home ownership.
This new report should especially resonate in Greensboro, where high poverty and a lack of affordable housing have been chronic problems.
One precept of the American Dream is that if you work, you’ll be rewarded. Another is that everyone should have a fair chance to enjoy the fruits of their labors.