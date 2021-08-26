Our Opinion: Mortgage-lending study is disconcerting

Then enforce the fair housing laws that already are on the books.

Then reexamine processes and policies that may be unfair to applicants of color. And, no, this is not to suggest that lenders should be forced to make risky loans.

This is to suggest that they reconsider factors that should be a part of loan evaluations.

For instance, if late rent and utility payments are considered negatives, then shouldn’t a history of paying those bills on time be considered a positive? In one encouraging development, the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, has begun to include rent payments in its evaluation of loan applications.

Finally, do something to help relieve the onerous burden of student loan debt, which disproportionately affects Black students.

As David Kolosieke of Habitat for Humanity in Greater Greensboro told the News & Record, there’s no small irony in the fact that an attempt to work hard, get a degree and become productive and prosperous should be rewarded with years of interest and debt and a roadblock to home ownership.

This new report should especially resonate in Greensboro, where high poverty and a lack of affordable housing have been chronic problems.