Our Opinion: N.C. redistricting: New game, same playbook

Of course they’re putting their thumbs on the scale. They wouldn’t be politicians if they weren’t. And they wouldn’t be modern-day Republicans if they weren’t seeking every advantage. This is the party that has responded to shifting demographics, which threaten to reduce their numbers significantly, not only by gerrymandering to an unprecedented degree, but also with ginned-up, phony claims of “voter fraud.” Those claims may not be accurate, but “they cheated” is more appealing to wounded egos than “we lost fair and square.”

Thirty years ago, Democrats, who were then in the majority, also gerrymandered districts in their favor — thus we wound up with the pretzel-like 12th Congressional District.

But Republicans’ efforts have been shameless, and have been assisted by modern-day technology that has allowed them to split their opponents’ power more precisely than ever before.

A better way

This needs to end here and now. This can’t be a matter of “They did it, so we can, too” — not when it’s North Carolina voters whose right to fair representation is undermined. Gerrymandering not only tilts the board in one party’s favor, but it helps keep bad legislators on both sides in office.