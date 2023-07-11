Mayor Nancy Vaughan makes a good point: Public comment periods at City Council meetings can take ugly turns.

Actually, that’s been the case for years. By its nature, representative government isn’t always pretty.

People get angry. They personally attack council members. Some exceed their time limit. Others use language they shouldn’t (hence the warning in bold letters before each televised council meeting: “Viewer discretion advised!”)

Still others mug for the cameras and then post the footage on social media.

Raucous audiences sometimes cheer or boo or shout random comments from the gallery, despite repeated requests not to.

Passions can run high during discussions of taxes, public safety, civil rights, neighborhood disputes and contentious zoning matters.

Especially in Greensboro, where everybody seems not only to have an opinion but to be convinced beyond doubt that his or her take on an issue is the only right one.

It all comes with the territory.

That’s why, when the council has attempted in the past to restrict public comments or discourage them (as in, for example, placing them at the tail end of long meetings), we’ve opposed it.

An occasional breach in taste or decorum is one of the prices of doing the public’s business.

A better way?

In light of theatrics at the June 6 meeting, however, Vaughan’s latest idea for a change is an elegant solution that could improve decorum without restricting speech.

During that meeting, no fewer than 40 people signed up to speak, many for and against the firing of city firefighter Dustin Jones over controversial social media posts that violated city policy.

With tensions already running high, a man who had previously addressed the council barged back into the council chamber and yelled profanities at another speaker. The mayor ordered that the man, a repeat offender when it comes to disruptive conduct, be removed from the room.

Ironically, after that individual had supported the city’s firing of Jones for being uncivil, he then chose to be crass and uncivil himself.

Vaughan later suggested at a council work session the idea that she plans to implement beginning tonight: If a speaker is removed for being disruptive during the public comment period, that individual will be banned from attending the next three council meetings in person. The person can, however, attend remotely via Zoom or phone. If that person disrupts a meeting again, the penalties will repeat. The rules also apply to audience members.

The new protocol’s most appealing feature is that it sanctions individuals without silencing them. It still gives them a voice, with the same audience, but at a distance, and on a smaller stage.

Supportive reactions

Vaughan said Monday that public feedback “has been extremely positive.”

Yet, as council member Sharon Hightower has cautioned, “You have to be careful with people’s rights.”

Hightower’s right. We are tilling sensitive ground here.

This is essentially a First Amendment debate (Jones’ right to express his opinions online) that sparked yet another First Amendment debate (people’s right to express their opinions in person about Jones’ right to express his opinion).

But mean and aggressive rhetoric — especially when it is directed at public speakers, could discourage some from voicing their views. For many, standing at a lectern in front of the council, an-person audience and a TV audience already can be a nerve-wracking experience.

Should people also have to fear being heckled by strangers?

The mayor’s idea strikes an intriguing balance between allowing citizens to have their say and discouraging disrespect for the rules.

She shouldn’t have to be doing this to get adults to behave like grown-ups, but, well, here we are.

And we’ve got company. Vaughan said public comments have been “a hot topic” recently among North Carolina mayors (not to mention school boards).

Her idea seems fair-minded and thoughtful and well worth a try.

The rest of us could help by behaving ourselves setting a better example for our children.