Our Opinion: New COVID treatment would be welcome

One of the toughest difficulties in dealing with COVID-19 these last two years has been the confusion over — and misinformation about — the best ways to stay safe from infection and to treat infection. Some misinformation has been spread honestly through ignorance and anxiety, but some has been spread purposely for monetary or political gain.

The confusion has sometimes been made worse for the public when medical authorities altered their guidance as we learned more about the virus and its variant strains. (We were first told not to buy masks, remember, which we thought should be reserved for medical workers.) Not everyone understands that when better information comes to light, science changes. Unlike political dogma.

And that’s one of science’s strengths — the flexibility to change when we learn better. It’s a feature, not a bug. The scientific method — observation, data collection, hypothesis, rigorous testing and analysis — is still our best method for evaluating medical and scientific truth.

It’s certainly much better than rumor, personal anecdote or the obscure websites to which anti-vax pundit Candace Owens advises people to turn.