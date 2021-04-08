Our Opinion: New environment takes root at the EPA

It was somewhat acerbic, as is Gary Trudeau’s style.

In January 1982, the “Doonesbury” cartoonist placed an incidental character, an Environmental Protection Agency staffer, on the ledge of an office building, promising to jump unless then-EPA head Anne M. Gorsuch (a Reagan appointee) agreed that “the purpose of the Environmental Protection Agency is to protect the environment.”

As Orwellian as things seemed then, they were worse during the Trump administration, when the agency seemed to exist only to facilitate business interests and to dismantle itself.

But there’s a new EPA head in town. North Carolina has loaned Goldsboro native and N.C. A&T graduate Michael Regan, the former top environmental enforcer for the state, to the essential federal organization. We feel confident that he’ll be able to turn the EPA ship around.

He’s started by reaffirming the EPA as an institution that bases its decisions on science rather than commercial exploitation.

"Scientific integrity is a foundational value for EPA," Regan said during an interview last week. "And I am committing to ensuring that every single decision we make meets rigorous scientific standards."