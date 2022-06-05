Our Opinion: New hope and new hurdles for Medicaid expansion

Recent changes in the Medicaid expansion landscape have generated new glimmers of hope — for greater access to health care and for the possibility of bipartisan cooperation.

Finally, after years of committed opposition, many state Republican leaders have come around to supporting Medicaid expansion, which would provide access to health care for between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians who have none — including around 35,000 in Guilford County and 25,500 in Forsyth.

But there’s still a hurdle ahead.

House Bill 149, approving a form of Medicaid coverage, passed the state Senate on a 44-1 vote on Thursday. Only one Pamlico County Republican voted against it.

But the bill still has to pass a vote in the House before reaching Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk, where its prospects are dimming.

House Speaker Tim Moore, a steadfast opponent of Medicaid expansion, has signaled that he’s not likely to allow the chamber to take up the bill before the 2022 session ends in early July. He says it’s too complex and time too limited, according to The Associated Press.

Rep. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County, the lead Republican proponent of Medicaid expansion in the House, said Thursday that “I do not anticipate that the House will take up the Senate bill.”

So close, yet so far away.

Medicaid expansion has passed through several configurations since it was first proposed as part of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Back then, many states declined to adopt it — some simply because it came from President Obama’s administration. Many Republicans worked to overturn “Obamacare” through legislative or court action. (Though battered, it survives.)

North Carolina sat and watched for a good decade while other states accepted Medicaid expansion and the federal funds that accompanied it — including quite a few red states. None that accepted it have later rescinded their acceptance. It’s working.

Still, the Republican-led legislature was reluctant.

Senate leader Phil Berger had been a strong opponent, citing concerns about the federal government upholding its commitment to pay 90% of the expense for expansion. But he also opposed options that allowed North Carolina to back out if the federal government backed out, or even rejected federal funds entirely.

So it’s dramatic — and commendable — that he’s now a supporter. Berger says that accepting federal money to cover more low-income adults now makes fiscal sense for the state.

He joins other Republicans who have been pushing, both publicly and behind the scenes, to find some form of Medicaid expansion that could pass without entangling the state more deeply with the federal government.

The current bill contains a work requirement that the House has pushed for — and that will likely face some pushback from the federal government — but was necessary to get it this far. The bill also loosens certificate-of-need medical laws that make our state more attractive to for-profit groups — a development that Sens. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, support.

Even so, expansion still has to pass the House. Berger told his Senate colleagues on Wednesday that “there are 120 (House legislators) on the other side of this building that we’ve got to start work on.

“I’m going to do my part of that, and I ask that all of you do it as well.”

So we’re nearer, much nearer, than we were.

Meanwhile, bipartisan cooperation is carrying the day on other issues. Rep. Harry Warren, a Rowan County Republican, is sponsoring legislation that would make it illegal for gas-powered vehicles to block EV chargers, on public or private property. “These stations each need to be accessible to consumers in order to facilitate their travel,” he told the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Deem last week. The bill received bipartisan support in the House with a 115-4 vote in March 2021.

And despite apprehension from some quarters, the proposal to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes is making its way through state chambers in a bipartisan fashion, with a 35-10 Senate vote on Thursday.

Such cooperation can still happen. And, with the help of an unlikely cheerleader, so could Medicaid expansion.