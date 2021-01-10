Our Opinion: New nightlife rules?

The plan might require an establishment to remain closed until its security plan is approved, probably by the police department.

The idea has arisen in the aftermath of a deeply troubling spike in violent crimes in the city. Greensboro experienced 61 homicides in 2020, an all-time record.

Four of those killings, Police Chief Brian James says, occurred in businesses that serve alcohol.

The concept is still in its formative stages, but it instantly raises several questions.

Does four incidents out of 61 merit such a change?

Is there a pattern in the incidents that suggests security would have made a difference in preventing the violence? For instance, would screening for weapons at the door have made a difference? And how much of a factor was alcohol in those incidents?

And if the idea is to save lives, is a punitive approach really the best one? Would a preventive approach make better sense?

The 2014 ordinance for nightclubs applied to most such businesses and covered some practical protocols that would have addressed some of the conditions that helped to provoke violent confrontations.